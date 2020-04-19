2020 NFL Draft Rumors: CJ Henderson in 'Top 10 Conversation;' Jaguars Linked

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is reportedly shooting up draft boards and could be in consideration for the top 10.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Henderson has been a riser as the draft draws closer, linking him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don't think it's a slam dunk Okudah is better than Henderson," one executive told Standig.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.