2020 NFL Draft Rumors: CJ Henderson in 'Top 10 Conversation;' Jaguars Linked

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is reportedly shooting up draft boards and could be in consideration for the top 10.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Henderson has been a riser as the draft draws closer, linking him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

"I don't think it's a slam dunk Okudah is better than Henderson," one executive told Standig.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Tap in to see the results from Day 2 of B/R’s User Mock Draft 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Disgruntled stars, players vastly outperforming contracts and more headline the list of potential holdouts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Got Advice from Peyton

    Manning says Joe Burrow recently called him to ask for advice on how to handle his rookie season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Got Advice from Peyton

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    Teams must be careful not to waste the first pick...but the perfect one can help lead to a Lombardi Trophy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report