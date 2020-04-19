Madden 20 ESPN Celebrity Tournament: Updated Bracket Results and Schedule

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Top NFL players joined some rappers and NFL personalities to begin the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Sunday.

The bracket was loaded with big names for what should be a competitive bracket:

Each player is competing for $25,000 to donate to Feeding America, which will help provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The games will be shown throughout the week from April 20 beginning at 12 p.m. ET, on ESPN's social platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. The championship will take place April 26 on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET.

      

First-Round Results

DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) def. Lil Yachty (Rams); 32-14

Chris Weidman def. Devonta Freeman

Melvin Gordon (Chargers) def. Cam Jordan (Saints); 28-6

Marquise Brown (Ravens) def. YG (Chiefs); 43-14

Trevon Diggs (Chiefs) def. Omar Raja (Cowboys); 40-0

Video Play Button

Katie Nolan (Patriots) def. Pat McAfee (Ravens); 26-14

Daniel Cormier (Saints) def. Drew Lock (Packers); 20-13

Snoop Dogg (49ers) def. Travis Kelce (Chiefs); 36-24

     

The first game featured a battle between Pro Bowlers Melvin Gordon and Cam Jordan.

Though Gordon signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason, he played as his former team because he was still on the Los Angeles Chargers in the video game. This paid off as he dominated with his own player, getting both a rushing and receiving touchdown with Gordon.

The real Gordon ended the day with a 28-6 blowout victory over Jordan's New Orleans Saints.

Game 2 was a battle between ESPN personalities who both admitted they weren't familiar with Madden 20. Katie Nolan chose the New England Patriots while former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee selected the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is almost a cheat code in the game, but he wasn't enough to help McAfee as Nolan replicated real life with two Patriots defensive touchdowns. 

"You're not a bad Madden player, it's just weird that your weakness is on special teams," Nolan said on the broadcast after her 26-14 win.

The biggest blowout of the day came from Trevon Diggs, who dominated Omar Raja and the Dallas Cowboys while using the Kansas City Chiefs in what became a 40-0 shutout.

Diggs, a cornerback prospect in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft, is expected to trade off with his brother, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, throughout the tournament.

Ravens receiver Marquise Brown also had a one-sided showing over YG and the Chiefs.

Brown had the rapper complaining about glitching during a 21-0 start and he continued to pile it on for what eventually became a 43-14 rout. The receiver even put himself in the wildcat for what became a long touchdown run.

There were two other rapper-versus-player matchups, including a win from DeAndre Hopkins over Lil Yachty. Like Gordon, the receiver was also using his former team to ensure he got himself on the field and had plenty of success with the Houston Texans against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The other battle of the kind went differently as Snoop Dogg defeated Travis Kelce in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Snoop is a veteran gamer and took control of the San Francisco 49ers for what became a 36-24 win.

UFC stars Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier also moved on with wins over Devonta Freeman and Drew Lock, respectively.

Related

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Tap in to see the results from Day 2 of B/R’s User Mock Draft 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Disgruntled stars, players vastly outperforming contracts and more headline the list of potential holdouts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Got Advice from Peyton

    Manning says Joe Burrow recently called him to ask for advice on how to handle his rookie season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Got Advice from Peyton

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    Teams must be careful not to waste the first pick...but the perfect one can help lead to a Lombardi Trophy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report