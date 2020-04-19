Madden 20 ESPN Celebrity Tournament: Updated Bracket Results and Schedule

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Top NFL players joined some rappers and NFL personalities to begin the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Sunday.

The bracket was loaded with big names for what should be a competitive bracket:

Each player is competing for $25,000 to donate to Feeding America, which will help provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

The games will be shown throughout the week from April 20 beginning at 12 p.m. ET, on ESPN's social platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. The championship will take place April 26 on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. ET.

First-Round Results

DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) def. Lil Yachty (Rams); 32-14

Chris Weidman def. Devonta Freeman

Melvin Gordon (Chargers) def. Cam Jordan (Saints); 28-6

Marquise Brown (Ravens) def. YG (Chiefs); 43-14

Trevon Diggs (Chiefs) def. Omar Raja (Cowboys); 40-0

Katie Nolan (Patriots) def. Pat McAfee (Ravens); 26-14

Daniel Cormier (Saints) def. Drew Lock (Packers); 20-13

Snoop Dogg (49ers) def. Travis Kelce (Chiefs); 36-24

The first game featured a battle between Pro Bowlers Melvin Gordon and Cam Jordan.

Though Gordon signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason, he played as his former team because he was still on the Los Angeles Chargers in the video game. This paid off as he dominated with his own player, getting both a rushing and receiving touchdown with Gordon.

The real Gordon ended the day with a 28-6 blowout victory over Jordan's New Orleans Saints.

Game 2 was a battle between ESPN personalities who both admitted they weren't familiar with Madden 20. Katie Nolan chose the New England Patriots while former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee selected the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is almost a cheat code in the game, but he wasn't enough to help McAfee as Nolan replicated real life with two Patriots defensive touchdowns.

"You're not a bad Madden player, it's just weird that your weakness is on special teams," Nolan said on the broadcast after her 26-14 win.

The biggest blowout of the day came from Trevon Diggs, who dominated Omar Raja and the Dallas Cowboys while using the Kansas City Chiefs in what became a 40-0 shutout.

Diggs, a cornerback prospect in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft, is expected to trade off with his brother, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, throughout the tournament.

Ravens receiver Marquise Brown also had a one-sided showing over YG and the Chiefs.

Brown had the rapper complaining about glitching during a 21-0 start and he continued to pile it on for what eventually became a 43-14 rout. The receiver even put himself in the wildcat for what became a long touchdown run.

There were two other rapper-versus-player matchups, including a win from DeAndre Hopkins over Lil Yachty. Like Gordon, the receiver was also using his former team to ensure he got himself on the field and had plenty of success with the Houston Texans against the Los Angeles Rams.

The other battle of the kind went differently as Snoop Dogg defeated Travis Kelce in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Snoop is a veteran gamer and took control of the San Francisco 49ers for what became a 36-24 win.

UFC stars Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier also moved on with wins over Devonta Freeman and Drew Lock, respectively.