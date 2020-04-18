Ex-Packers LB Jake Ryan, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Jake Ryan has agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The deal is pending a physical, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The 28-year-old was limited to two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, his only campaign with the team, and was officially placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Dec. 10. Ryan previously ran into injury concerns when a torn ACL cost him all of 2018.

He had signed with the Jags as a free agent in March 2019.

The Green Bay Packers originally selected Ryan in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. The Michigan product appeared in 43 of 48 possible regular-season games (27 starts) across three seasons for the Packers. He has recorded one sack, three passes defended and 213 tackles (144 solo) in his pro career.

Ryan tallied 9.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 45.5 tackles for loss and 267 tackles from 2011 to 2014 at Michigan.

Once the deal is finalized, Ryan will presumably provide depth behind Chris Board. The Ravens lost linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes in free agency. The two combined for 13 starts last season.