Colts GM Won't 'Force' a QB in 2020 NFL Draft After Philip Rivers' Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is seen during the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Despite having Philip Rivers signed for only one year, the Indianapolis Colts won't necessarily target a quarterback in next week's NFL draft. 

Speaking to reporters about the event, Colts general manager Chris Ballard explained why he's "not gonna force" taking a quarterback:

"I think history's shown that. It's gotta be the right guy, the right fit for us, and for our staff and for our organization. So I don't know when it's gonna happen: maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe two years from now. I don't know. And I'm not gonna force it—much to everybody's dismay, and it might drive everybody nuts, but I'm not gonna force that issue. When we decide to take one up that we think's going to be the future guy of this franchise, you gotta be right."

             

