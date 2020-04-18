Colts GM Won't 'Force' a QB in 2020 NFL Draft After Philip Rivers' Contract

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Despite having Philip Rivers signed for only one year, the Indianapolis Colts won't necessarily target a quarterback in next week's NFL draft.

Speaking to reporters about the event, Colts general manager Chris Ballard explained why he's "not gonna force" taking a quarterback:

"I think history's shown that. It's gotta be the right guy, the right fit for us, and for our staff and for our organization. So I don't know when it's gonna happen: maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe two years from now. I don't know. And I'm not gonna force it—much to everybody's dismay, and it might drive everybody nuts, but I'm not gonna force that issue. When we decide to take one up that we think's going to be the future guy of this franchise, you gotta be right."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.