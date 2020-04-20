8 NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Needy Teams After the 2020 Draft

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Everything in the NFL realm pauses for the draft.

After the big event, teams hit the resume button on free agency. And after a whirlwind of undrafted free-agent signings, attention turns back to the veteran market.

Given the historic-feeling nature of the quarterback market this year, it shouldn't be a surprise to hear at least two potential starting quarterbacks remain on the open market. This, paired with starter-level veterans at several other positions and a defensive heavyweight, make for one of the most interesting post-draft markets in a long time.

The best remaining free agents who can help teams right away offer up a marriage of past production, ability and upside and have some obvious fits, pending draft results.

