8 NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Needy Teams After the 2020 Draft
Everything in the NFL realm pauses for the draft.
After the big event, teams hit the resume button on free agency. And after a whirlwind of undrafted free-agent signings, attention turns back to the veteran market.
Given the historic-feeling nature of the quarterback market this year, it shouldn't be a surprise to hear at least two potential starting quarterbacks remain on the open market. This, paired with starter-level veterans at several other positions and a defensive heavyweight, make for one of the most interesting post-draft markets in a long time.
The best remaining free agents who can help teams right away offer up a marriage of past production, ability and upside and have some obvious fits, pending draft results.
Cam Newton, QB
Cam Newton is by far the biggest name left on the open market.
Sitting there as a 30-year-old former MVP and franchise passer with Super Bowl experience tends to do that.
While the Carolina Panthers were content to go in a different direction under new head coach Matt Rhule, some other team will get a starter in Newton—and potentially one for the long term.
Newton had his problems staying healthy last season while only appearing in two games. But it's easy to forget the year prior he completed 67.9 of his 471 attempts with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. While he only has a career completion percentage of 59.6, he has a touchdown percentage of 4.6 (with a high of 7.1 in 2015), has thrown for more than 29,000 yards and still averages just over 38 rushing yards per game on 5.1 yards per carry.
It's also important to remember it was generally internet-meme territory concerning how bad the Panthers were at surrounding Newton with weapons. If past shoulder and foot issues aren't a problem now, it's amazing to think about what he could do with better talent around him and an offensive-minded coach maximizing his skill set. Again, he's only going into his age-31 season.
Potential landing spots: Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots
Jameis Winston, QB
It seemed obvious from the jump Jameis Winston would have a long wait in free agency.
While he's only 26 years old, Winston furthered his status as a meme machine in 2019 by managing to throw 33 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He hit 300-plus yards in 11 of his 16 games, generally putting up big numbers for the Bruce Arians-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As things stand, Winston is a career 61.3 percent passer with a gunslinger mentality who isn't afraid to risk turnovers, hence the 121-88 career touchdown-to-interception ratio and a bad-throw percentage of 20.6 last season, according to Pro Football Reference. He's also sitting on seven fourth-quarter comebacks and 11 game-winning drives.
Numbers aside, there is always going to be intrigue around a former No. 1 pick at the most important position, never mind the allure things could improve in a different locale.
As an immediate upgrade filling a vacancy or merely serving as quality insurance behind an aging veteran, Winston still has plenty to offer teams and figures to get that chance after the draft.
Potential landing spots: Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Delanie Walker, TE
It just feels like a matter of time before tight end Delanie Walker lands somewhere and makes a big splash, provided he can stay healthy.
Since being selected in the sixth round in 2006, Walker has been a model franchise player for two different organizations, putting in notable work for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming one of the best tight ends in Tennessee Titans history.
Injury has slowed Walker, as he was only able to suit up for eight games over the last two seasons. But the four seasons before those featured at least 800 receiving yards and 20 total receiving touchdowns, which is a better indication of what Walker can bring a team.
Besides a big culture boon, Walker could still play a critical role for an offense that deploys him smartly. Win-now contenders willing to work him within such a framework could end up with a massive post-draft steal.
Potential landing spots: Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers
Jason Peters, T
Age is but a number with Jason Peters, and teams will undoubtedly look his way after the draft.
Now 38, Peters looked like he was 25 last year, appearing in 13 games and checking in with an 82.4 grade at Pro Football Focus. He played 75 percent of the offense's snaps, allowing just three sacks in the process.
Peters spent the last decade in Philadelphia making nine Pro Bowls, and over the course of his career, he's missed more than three games in a season just twice.
While it's generally accepted this offensive line draft class is stronger than usual, even a team taking a prospect in the first round might be content to have a player like Peters starting for a year while playing a mentor role. This screams one-year deal for a team with a need on the left edge.
Potential landing spots: Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
Jadeveon Clowney was always going to have an odd, lengthy market. He's a huge name and big-impact defender.
But he doesn't generate a ton of pressure.
That's a problem for an edge-rusher on the open market. Clowney, still only 27 years old, is an elite all-around defender, hence the PFF grade of 87.3 last year. Over 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks, he generated 31 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles but only put up three sacks with just 30 pressures while playing 57 percent of the defense's snaps.
There's a reason the Houston Texans were willing to move on and Seattle hasn't rushed to get Clowney back. Now Clowney is reportedly willing to settle for a short-term deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Money aside, Clowney is an elite edge defender, and he'll provide a big boost wherever he lands. He'll presumably go somewhere that schematically lets him put up big numbers before he hits the market again.
Potential landing spots: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets
Everson Griffen, EDGE
Players who can reliably create pressure always have a home on NFL radars, and Everson Griffen won't be any different once the draft concludes.
It's easy to overlook Griffen, who is now 32 years old and potentially looking at signing with a team that isn't the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since he joined the league in 2010.
But teams probably aren't overlooking an edge player who has 74.5 sacks over the course of his career, including eight or more in five of his last six seasons, the exception being 2018 when he missed five games. Last year, Griffen got in 15 games and tallied eight sacks, graded at a 77.6 at PFF and hit on 35 pressures in the process.
Griffen is the sort of veteran end who goes to a would-be contender after most forgot about him and makes waves, especially since he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Potential landing spots: Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks
Cameron Wake, EDGE
Don't count out Cameron Wake just yet.
Wake is 38 and only got in nine games last year with the Tennessee Titans before going to injured reserve. He had spent the rest of his career since 2009 in Miami.
And yet, Wake remains one of the league's most efficient situational pass-rushers. He's tallied 100.5 sacks since 2009. Last year, he almost casually posted an 83.5 grade at PFF, playing 18 percent of the defense's snaps and hitting on 13 pressures and 2.5 sacks. The year prior in Miami, 48 percent of the snaps with 33 pressures and six sacks.
Wake had previously put up 5.5 or more sacks in every season of his career before injury last year, including double-digit counts in two of his three prior seasons. If he's healthy, he's a seemingly guaranteed boost to a front seven's pass rush on a situational basis.
Potential landing spots: New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens
Darqueze Dennard, CB
Cornerback had a strange market this year, and Darqueze Dennard is once again left out.
A year ago, Dennard tested the market and had to settle on re-upping with the Cincinnati Bengals before battling an injury. He went to the market again this offseason and had a deal fall through with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's all a little odd because Dennard is just 28 years old and one of the league's better slot corners. The 2014 first-round pick played nine games last year, grading around his usual numbers at 72.2 at PFF while serving as an excellent run defender and permitting only a 48.6 completion percentage on 35 targets.
At some point after the draft, a team will stumble upon Dennard and get a quality starting corner at an incredible value.
Potential landing spot: Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants