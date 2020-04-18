2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections and Latest Buzz on Top Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL draft is almost here, and the buzz surrounding the top prospects in this year's class is heating up.

Who will be the first players to be selected? Which teams could consider making big draft-night trades? And what surprises will be in store when it comes to players getting picked early or falling down the board into the night?

The draft is set to take place virtually, with the first round scheduled to unfold Thursday night.

Here's a mock for the first round of the draft, followed by some of the latest buzz surrounding several top prospects.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Will Tagovailoa's Injury History Be a Concern for NFL Teams?

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa will likely be a high pick in the draft because of the impressive skill set he showed during his time as Alabama's quarterback. However, there's a chance teams will be concerned about his injury history, which includes a season-ending dislocated hip that required surgery in November.

The Athletic's Bob McGinn recently polled 18 NFL executives and asked them to rate their concern regarding Tagovailoa's past on a scale from 1-10 (with 10 being the most concern), and the average score was 7.6. It likely doesn't help that the quarterback hasn't been able to work out in person for scouts and teams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is concern, serious concern, about the durability," a high-placed personnel man for an NFC team told McGinn. "The ankle, the hip, the size, you name it. It's hard because you can't get your hands on him."

Still, those same executives ranked Tagovailoa as the No. 2 quarterback in this year's draft class in McGinn's poll, putting him behind only LSU's Joe Burrow, the probable No. 1 overall pick. So while teams may be concerned about whether Tagovailoa can stay healthy, it may not stop them from drafting him early.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, who respectively own the Nos. 5 and 6 picks, could both be looking to add quarterbacks, so Tagovailoa will likely come off the board at one of those selections.

Could C.J. Henderson Be a Top-10 Pick?

Former Florida standout C.J. Henderson is one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft class, and he should be one of the first at his position to come off the board. It's possible that could be as early as within the top 10 picks.

There aren't many potential fits for Henderson with teams in the top 10, but there are a couple that could consider drafting a cornerback with its top selection. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller believes Henderson could be a top-10 pick if either the Carolina Panthers (No. 7) or Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9) see him as too good to pass up or if one trades the selection "to a cornerback-needy team, such as the Atlanta Falcons."

It would make sense for Jacksonville to draft Henderson after trading away both Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in recent months. Henderson could help the Jags start to rebuild their secondary, and he could be a major part of it for years to come.

Carolina and Atlanta are also potential fits as both could use a boost to its secondary. But with the Falcons not picking until No. 16, it will be interesting to see whether they decide to move up in order to draft Henderson and what it would cost them to do so.

Will Broncos Move Up or Wait for WR to Fall to Them?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With their first-round pick, the Denver Broncos may be looking to add a wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton and give second-year quarterback Drew Lock another big-time target. They also may not wait for the No. 15 pick to make their selection.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, there has been "talk" of Denver moving up in order to get a top receiver. Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are the top wide receivers in the class, so it's likely the Broncos would be targeting one of them.

However, if Denver wants to decide which of those receivers it wants, it may need to move up. The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers could consider drafting receivers at the Nos. 12 and 13 picks, respectively, which may leave only one of the top three receivers for Denver to draft at No. 15.

That may not be a bad scenario, though, assuming at least one of the three is still on the board when the Broncos are on the clock. Jeudy, Ruggs and Lamb all have strengths that suggest they will be solid receivers in the NFL.