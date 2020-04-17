Bears Rumors: TE Trey Burton Released After 2 Seasons with Chicago

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Trey Burton's time with the Chicago Bears has reached an abrupt end.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears will release the tight end Friday. The 28-year-old had two years left on a four-year, $32 million deal that included a $7 million signing bonus and $22 million guaranteed.

Burton was initially brought in to serve as a high-level weapon for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in 2017.

That never quite panned out for Chicago.

The 28-year-old suffered a rash of injuries in his two seasons with the Bears, missing out on the team's eventual playoff loss in the "double doink" game against the Eagles in 2018 and then landing on injured reserve in 2019 with a similar groin ailment. ESPN's Adam Schefter notes Burton underwent offseason surgery on his hip this spring but is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Florida product played eight games last season, starting five of them. He leaves the Bears having recorded 68 catches for 653 yards and six touchdowns in 24 contests.

Chicago certainly seemed prepared for life without Burton before Friday's move. The team signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal and still has Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker on the roster as well.

The decision robs Burton of a chance to reunite with his Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Philadelphia after the Bears brought in Nick Foles from Jacksonville to battle for the starting job with Trubisky. As the team enters a crucial season under third-year head coach Matt Nagy, the margin for error apparently was too thin to risk rolling with Burton again.

That leaves the team in a position of hoping someone else will sign the tight end and help offset the remaining money he's owed.