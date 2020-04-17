Andy Dalton: 'A Scenario Where I Go Back' to Bengals After Joe Burrow Pick

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said Thursday it's possible he remains with the organization, even if it selects LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dalton told Michael Silver of NFL.com nothing is set in stone with the draft set to begin next Thursday.

"I truly believe they want what's best for me, but I understand it's a business, and you know how that goes," he said. "With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There's even a scenario where I go back there."

