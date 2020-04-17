Andy Dalton: 'A Scenario Where I Go Back' to Bengals After Joe Burrow Pick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said Thursday it's possible he remains with the organization, even if it selects LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dalton told Michael Silver of NFL.com nothing is set in stone with the draft set to begin next Thursday.

"I truly believe they want what's best for me, but I understand it's a business, and you know how that goes," he said. "With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There's even a scenario where I go back there."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Video Play Button

Related

    Deion Sanders on Tua Tagovailoa: "He would be my No. 1 for obvious reasons"

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Deion Sanders on Tua Tagovailoa: "He would be my No. 1 for obvious reasons"

    Maven
    via Maven

    Cincinnati Bengals' Duke Tobin praises Joe Burrow: 'The more he played, the better he got'

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Cincinnati Bengals' Duke Tobin praises Joe Burrow: 'The more he played, the better he got'

    Bobby Nightengale
    via Cincinnati.com

    STF Friday 🎙️

    Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen drops by and the guys tell some 'almost' draft stories

    NFL logo
    NFL

    STF Friday 🎙️

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Could the Jaguars trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Bengals?

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Could the Jaguars trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Bengals?

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country