NFL Details Virtual Draft Procedures for Teams Having Technical Issues

The NFL has developed a contingency plan in the event teams have technical issues during the 2020 NFL draft.

An NFL spokesman told ESPN's Tim McManus on Friday that three separate team representatives are able to submit a pick in the event there is an issue at one person's house and if there are technological issues, the NFL player personnel department will stop the clock to ensure a pick or trade gets submitted.

