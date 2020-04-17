Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Dolphins Tried to Meet QB in Person Before Travel Ban

Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Dolphins Tried to Meet QB in Person Before Travel BanApril 17, 2020
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
The Miami Dolphins reportedly tried to secure a last-minute meeting with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the 2020 draft before the NFL halted all travel in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday:
