Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Dolphins Tried to Meet QB in Person Before Travel Ban

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly tried to secure a last-minute meeting with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the 2020 draft before the NFL halted all travel in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

