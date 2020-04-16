Raiders News: Nathan Peterman Signs $2.1M Restricted Free Agent Tender

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman signed his $2.133 million restricted free agent tender on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, as the league's deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams is on Friday.

The fourth-string quarterback originally signed with the Raiders' practice squad in Dec. 2018 and was then given a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2019.

Peterman has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since Nov. 4, 2018, back when he was still with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills used a fifth-round pick on Peterman in the 2017 draft after he had played collegiately at Tennessee (2013-14) and Pittsburgh (2015-16). He appeared in four games (two starts) as a rookie and four games (two starts) in 2018.

Peterman is perhaps most associated with throwing five first-half interceptions on Nov. 19, 2017, before Buffalo benched him for Tyrod Taylor:

However, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praised Peterman last summer:

Overall, Peterman has thrown for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 picks on 52.3 percent completion across eight games while going 1-3 as a starter.

The Raiders don't need Peterman to be a starter, though, with Derek Carr locked in through 2022. Las Vegas also signed 2015 second overall pick Marcus Mariota as Carr's backup last month.