Joe Burrow, Dwight Howard Among Stars Playing in Facebook Gaming for Charity

Sports are largely on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans won't have to wait until they return to watch Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey, Jarvis Landry, Dwight Howard and others put their skills to the test in a tournament setting.

Facebook Gaming and Greenlit Content announced a number of professional athletes will take part in the #PlayApartTogether Tournament, which is part of the World Health Organization's #PlayApartTogether movement and sponsored by State Farm and Alienware.

The season begins Friday with a Fortnite tournament that will stream from 8 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET and feature the following athletes:

NBA: Andre Drummond, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee

NFL : Justin Herbert, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Burrow, Jarvis Landry

MLB: Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr.

WWE: Ron Killings (R-Truth)

PGA: Bryson DeChambeau

The Fortnite tournament, as well as the other games, will stream on Facebook Gaming at fb.gg/FacebookGaming.

Each weekly tournament will help raise money and awareness for COVID-19 relief, and the athletes will compete for the chance to donate $25,000 to the charity of the winner's choice.

While Fortnite is the first tournament, games such as Valorant, Forza Horizon 4 and FIFA will also be featured.

"The #PlayApartTogether Tournament is part of the broader gaming industry's ongoing support for the World Health Organization's Play Apart Together initiative, aimed at helping people stay home, stay connected, and stay informed through gaming," the press release said. "Each week new athletes, celebrities, and games will join the cause to provide compelling content featuring familiar names and games for folks to enjoy while staying home."

Following Friday's event, tournaments will stream Thursday nights.