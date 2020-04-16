Ex-Canadiens Defenseman Andrei Markov Retires After 16 NHL Seasons

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retired, his agent confirmed to Igor Eronko of Russian paper Sport-Express on Thursday.

Markov spent the past three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League and made 23 appearances for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in 2019-20.

Once a mainstay of Montreal's defense, his 990 games played are sixth-most in Canadiens history. He's also sixth all-time in franchise history in assists (453).

The 41-year-old had a decorated career in the NHL and abroad. He was an All-Star on two occasions in both the NHL (2008 and 2009) and KHL (2013 and 2018) and helped Ak Bars Kazan lift the Gagarin Cup as KHL champions in 2018.

Markov represented Russia at the international level and collected three senior medals at the World Championships. He was a member of the 2008 Russian team that captured gold, the country's first title in the competition since 1993.

Markov told the Montreal Gazette's Stu Cowan in August 2019 he was hopeful of ending his career in Montreal. Unable to secure a deal in the NHL, he signed with Lokomotiv that October.

The KHL canceled the remainder of this season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Zadarnowski of TSN 960 Radio reported Lokomotiv wasn't planning to give Markov an extension, which raised doubt about his future on the ice.