The 10 Worst Teams in NHL History

Graig Abel/Getty Images

For every NHL team like the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers, 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins that made a compelling case for all-time greatness, a few others suffered through seasons that were downright atrocious.

There are three points of criteria to note in this ranking of the NHL's worst single seasons:

The first three seasons of each franchise's history were not eligible for the list. It's only fair to give new teams a chance to get their affairs in order before we rake them over the coals. This saved the 1972-73 New York Islanders, 1992-93 Ottawa Senators, 1992-93 San Jose Sharks and especially the 1974-75 Washington Capitals from our wrath. Those teams were awful, but they get a pass for being new franchises.

Both current and defunct franchises were eligible, provided they existed for more than three years.

A franchise can only be represented once in the top 10.

While points percentage was the primary factor in choosing the proper candidates, these 10 worst teams of all time were ranked in order of perceived awfulness in the context of their respective seasons. In other words, it's possible for a team that got 26 percent of the points available to be regarded as worse than one that got 23 percent.

In most of these cases, it was a segment of a multiseason stretch of terrible play. Those situations will be addressed within. But for ranking purposes, we tried to focus solely on the season in question.

"Honorable" Mentions: 1982-83 Hartford Whalers, 1981-82 New Jersey Devils, 1984-85 Toronto Maple Leafs, 1977-78 Minnesota North Stars.