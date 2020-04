The 10 Worst Teams in NHL History

2 of 10

Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press

The Record: 15-47-8 (27.1 points percentage)

The Good

Right before things took a turn for the worse in late January, Boston won seven games in the span of 15. More than a month of near-.500 hockey is rather impressive on this list of dumpster fires.

And at least the Bruins were at their worst when the Boston Celtics were at their best and the Boston Patriots were still a relatively new expansion team. I'm not sure how much overlap there is between the three fan bases, but the consensus morale of Boston sports fans was a lot better than it would have been if the Bruins were the only game in town.

The Bad

Boston gave up 87 more goals than the next-closest team this season. That inability to defend the net was particularly bad during the 20-game winless streak from Jan. 28 through March 11. The Bruins were outscored 98-32 and allowed at least five goals in 14 of those contests.

The Ugly

Boston consistently brought up the rear in the final years of the Original Six, which lasted from 1942-67. This was the second of seven consecutive (70-game) seasons in which the Bruins finished with 48 points or fewer. In the 18 years the NHL operated on a 70-game schedule, there were 13 instances of a team ending up with 48 points or fewer. Boston "accomplished" more than half of those seasons in succession.