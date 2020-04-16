Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Crashes New York HS Geometry Class on Zoom

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets star Pete Alonso has free time to spare right now, so he decided to try his hand at teaching high school geometry.

Greg Berry, a teacher at New York's Jericho High School, got the reigning National League Rookie of the Year to Zoom in on his class recently:

Per News 12, Berry made a donation to Alonso's charity to get the Mets slugger to share a message to his students and the school's baseball team.

Alonso became an instant superstar in New York in his first season. The 25-year-old set an MLB rookie record and Mets franchise record with 53 homers in 2019. He also finished seventh in NL MVP voting, the highest by a Mets position player since David Wright in 2012 (tied for sixth).