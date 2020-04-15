Patrick Mahomes on 2014 Aaron Rodgers Pass: Best Throw I Think I Have Ever Seen

Patrick Mahomes on 2014 Aaron Rodgers Pass: Best Throw I Think I Have Ever SeenApril 16, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is no stranger to making highlight-reel throws every week, tweeted Wednesday that a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 2014 regular-season game against the Chicago Bears may have been the best he's ever seen:
The play occurred early in the third quarter of the Packers' 38-17 road win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 2014.
With the Pack leading 21-17 and facing a 3rd-and-7 from the Bears' 34-yard line, Rodgers dropped back and somehow evaded a mass of Bears defenders long enough to find Davante Adams open for a touchdown.
However, center Corey Linsley was called for a hold against Bears linebacker Jon Bostic, negating the highlight. Green Bay settled for a field goal.
Rodgers went 22-of-28 for 302 yards and four touchdowns even without that score in the win.
His throw may be the best Mahomes has ever seen, but the Super Bowl champion has created a nice resume of eye-popping tosses himself, whether it be the no-look pass or deep shots downfield.
