The Most Bizarre and Ridiculous Injuries in MLB History

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Injuries are an unavoidable part of sports. The stress on the human body is remarkable, and sometimes it's just too much.

However, not every injury is a direct result of the game, and Major League Baseball has a strange collection of these issues.

Baseball also has an odd history of "You're not going to believe this, but punching an immovable object was a bad idea" moments. And none of those injuries even made the cut! Yes, you're safe beyond a fleeting mention, Kevin Brown and Hunter Strickland.

This bizarre journey down memory lane includes Guitar Hero, a phone book, venison and arachnophobia.

Let's get weird.