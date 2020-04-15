NFL Clash Mobile Video Game Announced by Nifty Games, to Launch in 2020

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Nifty Games Inc. announced the development NFL Clash, a mobile-based football video game with licenses from the National Football League and the NFL Players Association to use the league's players.

"Sports games have yet to hit their stride on mobile, and Nifty Games is excited to team up with the NFL and NFLPA with a mobile-first take that opens up new audiences and engages fans everywhere," Nifty Games co-founder Pete Wanat said. "We built Nifty Games to create the best sports games on mobile and we now have the best investors and partners possible to deliver our vision."

NFL Clash is scheduled for release later in 2020.

The company previously secured partnerships with the NBA and its Players Association for a future basketball game and has investors from all of the major North American sports leagues. It's raised over $15 million in funding, including $12 million in series A financing.

Getting licensing rights from the NFL has often been the biggest hurdle for new football games breaking into the market. Not being able to showcase the league's superstars is a major roadblock to success.

"The NFL has always been keenly aware that a large portion of our fanbase loves to engage our sport through video games," NFL vice president of gaming and eSports Rachel Hoagland said. "We've looked to bolster our offering on mobile devices and are thrilled at the built-for-mobile clash-style gaming that Nifty Games will deliver to our fans."

Further details about NFL Clash weren't immediately provided beyond the company's stated goal of creating "quick-session, head-to-head sports games" for mobile devices with "fast, yet deep gameplay."

It'll be Nifty Games' first title when released.