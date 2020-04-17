2020 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every NFL Team

2020 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every NFL TeamApril 17, 2020
Whispers tend to grow into chatter. With less than a week until the start of the 2020 NFL draft, teams' intentions become clearer.
The league's lying season typically starts in January during the week of the Senior Bowl. Misinformation and misdirection dominate conversation for two months as teams and their front offices try to establish an advantage in evaluation and negotiation.
But shortly before the event takes place (April 23-25), kernels of truth often make their way to the mainstream, and those who cover the league catch up with the NFL's way of thinking regarding certain individuals and possible scenarios.
For example, a prospect not deemed a top talent throughout the majority of the predraft process suddenly starts to "rise up boards" simply because the teams' viewpoint becomes known. This happened a year ago with Garrett Bradbury and Darnell Savage before they were drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, respectively.
Now, with the 2020 NFL draft so close, some of the things coming to light can actually be believed, with the following serving as the latest buzz for each franchise.
Arizona Cardinals' Right Tackle Spot Takes Priority
The Arizona Cardinals are putting in extensive work evaluating the top offensive tackle prospects, and rightly so.
"Right tackle is the most pressing long-term need on offense, and the Cardinals seem certain to study the draft prospects closely before making their decision at No. 8," wrote Kyle Odegard of the team's official site.
Four offensive tackles—Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton—are in the mix to become top-10 selections. All four either play or have experience playing right tackle.
The Cardinals extended left tackle D.J. Humphries before re-signing veteran right tackle Marcus Gilbert to a one-year deal this offseason, but Gilbert is 32 and coming off a season-ending knee injury. The opportunity to solidify the strong side for the long term, thus protecting quarterback Kyler Murray, should be the team's No. 1 priority.
Atlanta Falcons Looking to Trade Up
Most organizations will look to trade down during the draft and acquire extra assets. Not nearly as many front offices are actively looking to move up before the event even begins.
But the Atlanta Falcons tend to be aggressive and believe in targeting specific prospects to help their squad. During Thomas Dimitroff's tenure as general manager, the Falcons have traded up for Julio Jones, Desmond Trufant and Kaleb McGary.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams around the league believe the Falcons will trade up from this year's 16th overall pick.
A potential move into the top 10 may be expensive, but the Falcons might just position themselves to take a defender like Clemson's Isaiah Simmons or Florida's C.J. Henderson, either of which would fill significant areas of need.
Baltimore Ravens Offense Will Likely Take Priority
More often than not, a franchise will look to address specific needs during the draft. The building-upon-a-strength approach sits on the opposite side of the spectrum.
The Baltimore Ravens require defensive upgrades, but another smart path would be further additions to the team's already explosive offense.
"Hopefully we can build our offense to the point where—as we say, to be undefendable," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters during his predraft news conference.
Marshal Yanda's retirement, Matt Skura's return from a season-ending knee injury and questions at wide receiver place multiple positions in play. Considering the depth of this year's wide receiver class, the Ravens can address their offensive interior with the 28th overall pick and land a starting-caliber target a round or two later.
Buffalo Bills Ready to Address Defense
The Buffalo Bills already made their biggest offseason acquisition when they traded for Stefon Diggs.
Wide receiver is no longer the team's biggest concern. Instead, general manager Brandon Beane can turn his attention to the other side of the ball.
"The one thing I'd watch for is Beane, perhaps, digging for a long-term bookend for Tre'Davious White at corner," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "... I think Buffalo would also love to walk away with an edge-rusher."
White is one of the game's best cornerbacks. But the unit could use an upgrade opposite White. Plus, the team's top three edge-rushers—Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Mario Addison—will all be 30 or older by the end of the 2020 campaign.
These positions can be addressed in the second and third rounds since the Bills no longer have a first-round selection.
Carolina Panthers' Interest in CB C.J. Henderson Continues to Grow
Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson is arguably the most popular prospect and hottest name as the draft nears.
Henderson's coverage skills give him an excellent chance to not only be a first-round pick but also find his way into the top 10 overall, with the possibility of going as high as No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller tweeted the idea of Henderson to the Panthers or Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the ninth overall pick, is "picking up" steam in recent days.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager echoed the sentiment when he reported that Henderson is the No. 1 player getting far more top-10 buzz than any other since the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Panthers allowed James Bradberry to leave in free agency, so Henderson could immediately slot into Carolina's lineup as its top corner.
Chicago Bears Are Logical Second-Round Trade Partners
The Chicago Bears don't own first-, third- or fourth-round picks, meaning they're an ideal trade partner for another franchise looking to move up in this year's second frame.
Currently, the Bears own the 43rd and 50th overall picks.
"I believe the Bears will be motivated to add some mid-round picks, and swapping at least one of the Round 2 selections would accomplish that goal," the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs wrote.
General manager Ryan Pace can hold on to one of the two selections and address the offensive line, cornerback or safety since each of these positions require immediate upgrades.
Then, Pace can use whatever pick he acquires in a potential trade-down situation to look at tight end since the class lacks a true top talent yet the team still needs to address the position long-term.
Cincinnati Bengals Unlikely to Part with No. 1 Pick
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals with this year's first overall pick is the closest thing to a certainty as anything gets during the NFL draft.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shot down any possibility of a trade down.
"It doesn't look that way. If there is a guy there that you believe in that can really change the franchise over the next 10-15 years, then that's a hard thing to pass up on," Taylor said during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t the Cincinnati Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale).
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have "used all of their [available] time" via virtual interviews with Burrow since mid-March. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also reported the Bengals "maxed out their time" in recent weeks.
The Bengals know exactly who they're going to select, and the staff is using its allotted time wisely.
Cleveland Browns Target Top Tackle but Not a Usual Name
The Cleveland Browns desperately require a starting left tackle. Fortunately, the team owns the 10th overall pick with multiple offensive tackle prospects worthy of the selection.
How front offices differentiate between the top six tackles is a matter of preference.
For the Browns, system fit will be a significant factor in their decision as they transition to new head coach Kevin Stefanski's wide zone scheme. Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is an ideal fit.
"But they love that Boise tackle, and maybe they think they can get him in the second round," a source told NBC Sports' Peter King.
Cleveland's exceptional movement skills make him more of a first-round prospect than a second-round option. A potential trade down should be on the table for the Browns to land their guy and secure quarterback Baker Mayfield's blind side. According to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, the Denver Broncos are trying to swing a deal with the Browns.
A Center for Dallas Cowboys Sooner Rather Than Later?
The Dallas Cowboys have a void in the middle of their offensive line after Travis Frederick's retirement.
This year's top center prospect, Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, is worthy of a first-round selection. The Cowboys could do the same thing with Ruiz that they once did with Frederick (i.e., draft the pivot much sooner than most expect).
"It's too high for a center," a source told NBC Sports' Peter King, "but they love the Michigan center (Cesar Ruiz), and they could trade down a few spots and still be sure of getting him."
Drafting a center isn't sexy. But it is practical. A plug-and-play option after losing one of the game's best should be quite enticing as Dallas attempts to place quarterback Dak Prescott in the best possible position to succeed.
Joe Looney is a capable veteran, but Ruiz has All-Pro potential.
Denver Broncos Willing to Trade Up for Top WR
The Denver Broncos seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Drew Lock. It's now time for the front office to do everything in its power to build around him.
The Broncos already added running back Melvin Gordon III and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. But the unit needs a second receiving threat.
"There's talk of the Broncos moving up in the first round to get one of the top wide receivers," NFL Network's Peter Schrager wrote.
Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and a pair of Alabama options, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, are considered the top three prospects. Denver can either consider the possibility of moving up to land their preferred choice, stand pat and see which one falls to the 15th overall pick or concentrate on an alternative.
According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, the Broncos are "very high" on Baylor's Denzel Mims.
Detroit Lions Looking to Move out of Third Slot
The 2020 NFL draft truly starts with the third overall pick.
As of now, the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins appear locked in on who they want with the first and second selections. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, should have plenty of options, including a potential trade down.
Quarterback-needy teams like the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers could get antsy since neither is guaranteed its preferred prospect with the fifth and sixth overall pick, respectively.
Whereas, "word's been persistent that the Lions want to move the third pick," per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The Lions currently sit in a position where they can add valuable draft assets and still land one of the top defensive prospects in Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons.
Green Bay Packers Search for Aaron Rodgers' Successor
The Green Bay Packers are interested in quarterback prospects. This approach can be viewed as a team doing its due diligence or the organization trying to find an eventual successor.
Aaron Rodgers turns 37 later this year. He's older than Brett Favre was when Green Bay chose Rodgers.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, several teams, including the Packers, are doing "serious homework" on Utah State's Jordan Love.
Love is the wild card in this year's class, because he's physically gifted, but a subpar junior campaign exposed certain flaws. Even so, Love is generally considered a first-round talent and could be in play with the 30th overall pick.
Green Bay also interviewed Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Last year's Heisman runner-up is more of a second-round option, which would still be enough of an investment to think of him as a possible long-term starter.
Houston Texans Show Interest in Second-Round Running Back J.K. Dobbins
The Houston Texans' compensation from the DeAndre Hopkins trade is part of the reason why many panned the deal. Getting rid of a top-three wide receiver is bad enough. But Houston accepted running back David Johnson, his injury history and a terrible contract in return.
"David passed his physical with flying colors," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters. "He's excited. We're excited for the day we can get back out there."
Yet Houston recently showed interest in a highly rated running back prospect, as Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins conducted a virtual predraft meeting with the Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.
Dobbins is generally considered a second-round prospect. The Texans, meanwhile, don't have a first-round selection this year. On top of that, the team appears set at the position with David and Duke Johnson, unless they're not, which would make the Hopkins trade look even worse in retrospect.
Indianapolis Colts Shouldn't Be Done at QB
The Indianapolis Colts are set at quarterback after signing Philip Rivers, right? Probably not.
"This team has no quarterback under contract for 2021. They're drafting one," a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.
Rivers turns 39 before the end of the year, and the Colts will likely want to get out of Jacoby Brissett's contract as soon as possible since he has a $21.4 million salary-cap hit this season, per Spotrac.
The Colts also have to overcome the hurdle of not owning a first-round draft pick this year thanks to the DeForest Buckner trade.
Indianapolis does own a pair of second-round picks (34th and 44th) as well as a third-round selection (75). These slots will put the Colts in play for multiple quarterback prospects, including Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Washington's Jacob Eason, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Florida International's James Morgan.
Jacksonville Jaguars May Look to Trade Down If They Miss on Derrick Brown
The ninth overall draft pick is an ideal spot to make a trade, especially if a specific prospect isn't available to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Auburn's Derrick Brown is a disruptive force along the defensive interior. He would be the perfect addition to play alongside Taven Bryan after the Jaguars moved on from Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus.
The 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year is reportedly so highly regarded by Jacksonville's front office, his availability practically makes the ninth overall pick an all-or-nothing proposition.
"I'd put the Jaguars down as another team that’s been connected to him, so much so that Jacksonville may get aggressive in trying to trade down if he's gone when they pick at No. 9, to be better positioned to get a receiver or corner," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote.
Kansas City Chiefs Show Interest in Guard Options
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't make any splash moves this offseason other than slapping the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones. The reason why is simple: The team had little to no financial flexibility.
As such, the organization signed Mike Remmers to a one-year, $1.187 million deal for an opportunity to compete with Andrew Wylie after starting left guard Stefen Winsiewski signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Guard remains a position of interest, though.
Louisiana's Robert Hunt and Charlotte's Cameron Clark held predraft visits with the Chiefs, according to SB Nation's Justin Melo and the Draft Network's Jordan Reid. The two are very different prospects. Hunt is a 323-pound road-grader, while Clark played left tackle in college but presents position versatility.
These two may not be first-round targets, but both could be significant targets to fortify Kansas City's front.
Las Vegas Raiders Prioritize Speed at Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a wide receiver isn't a secret. Their actual target is where the mystery begins.
According to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan, the Raiders will prioritize speed to serve as a vertical threat opposite Tyrell Williams.
Henry Ruggs III is the obvious choice because of his blazing 4.27-second 40-yard dash. But the Alabama product might not be available with the 12th overall pick (more on that later). As such, another Crimson Tide receiver makes the most sense.
"A couple teams mentioned to me that Jon Gruden is looking for, specifically, a 'Z' receiver, and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the prototype for that," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.
Jeudy isn't lacking in the speed department, either. The two-time first-team All-SEC performer ran a 4.45 at the combine.
Los Angeles Chargers May Have Fallback Quarterback Option
An intriguing quarterback could be available with the Los Angeles Chargers' second-round selection.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers had a predraft meeting set up with Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and made virtual calls with the quarterback.
Los Angeles has a chance to land a premium non-quarterback prospect with this year's sixth overall pick. Then the team can come back around with the 37th overall pick and select Hurts, who is an intriguing choice because he brings the same dual-threat capabilities as Tyrod Taylor.
A lot of this is based on Tua Tagovailoa's injury concerns and whether he passed the Chargers' (and Miami Dolphins') physical standards. If not, general manager Tom Telesco will either need to trade up for Justin Herbert or wait on Hurts.
Los Angeles Rams Should Take Advantage of Deep WR Class
The Los Angeles Rams decided to tear off the Band-Aid this offseason and rid themselves of running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (and their hefty contracts).
In doing so, the Rams offense lost two key components who fit perfectly into their scheme. Gurley will be replaced in the lineup by 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson Jr., while the organization can capitalize on a deep receiver class to offset Cooks' departure.
According to The Athletic's Rich Hammond, the Rams are expected to run more 12 personnel (two tight ends, two wide receivers) this year than the previous two seasons.
However, this doesn't mean the Rams should overlook the wide receiver position. The team lacks a true vertical threat, which is where it can capitalize on a special class even though Los Angeles doesn't own a first-round pick. "Drafting a receiver seems increasingly likely," Hammond wrote.
Miami Dolphins 'Have Done More Work On' Justin Herbert Than Anyone
The Miami Dolphins can accomplish a near-complete roster turnover with 14 picks in this year's draft.
Miami is searching for a franchise quarterback, of course. Recently, Justin Herbert's name has been attached to the organization as a top-five option. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, "no team has done more work on" Herbert than the Dolphins.
No one knows exactly if the Dolphins medical personnel passed Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on his physical.
"I don't know that he's built for it in the long haul, just his body type," an NFC coach told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero of 6'0", 217-pound Tagovailoa. "And if I was investing a franchise-changing pick, I would have to factor that in."
Clearly, quarterback remains Miami's top priority, and nothing has changed in that regard. But the scales may have tipped in Herbert's favor.
Minnesota Vikings May Pull off Monster Draft-Day Trade
Every bit of information must be carefully weighed at this time of the year since plenty of misinformation tends to be spread.
With that in mind, a blockbuster trade may be in the works between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns. WFAN 660's Marc Malusis reported the two teams are discussing a trade that would send Odell Beckham Jr. to Minnesota in exchange for second- and fifth-round draft picks next year.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson refuted the possibility and relayed the Browns don't have the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver on the trade block. Cleveland's chief strategy office, Paul DePodesta, also told local media the initial report is "completely false."
There are two ways to view this information: Either the teams are trying to keep their discussions on the down low so a deal doesn't blow up, or the Browns don't want to move OBJ.
Both options are believable, especially after the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots 'Love' QB Justin Herbert
The problem with consistent success is a team isn't in position to draft a franchise-caliber quarterback prospect when one is needed, unless, y'know, said team lucks into an all-time great with a sixth-round pick.
The New England Patriots shouldn't bank on finding a high-end starter outside of the first round despite the franchise's history. One quarterback prospect in particular caught the organization's attention this offseason.
"They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?" one rival GM said of the Patriots, per NBC Sports' Peter King.
The problem lies in Herbert's perceived value: He's a top-six option.
The Patriots own this year's 23rd overall pick and don't have a second-round selection to leverage in a potential trade. Thus, something drastic would need to occur for Herbert to be available. Instead, the Patriots should concentrate on other quarterback prospects.
New Orleans Saints Scope Out Potential Drew Bree Replacements
The New Orleans Saints are well-aware of the fact Drew Brees is 41 years old.
General manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton made sure to retain backup Taysom Hill this offseason by placing a first-round tender on the restricted free agent. Hill is an exciting player capable of helping the team in many ways, but he's attempted 13 career passes and turns 30 in August.
So, the franchise must weigh all of its draft options.
The 24th overall pick could be an ideal landing spot for Utah State's Jordan Love, who the Saints have done their homework on, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Saints interviewed North Texas' Mason Fine, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Fine is a late-round/possibly undrafted option.
New Orleans is covering all of its bases.
New York Giants Honing in on Isaiah Simmons
The New York Giants seem to be down to two options with the fourth overall pick: a top offensive tackle prospect or Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.
According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Simmons is the favored option.
There's no one in the class quite like Simmons. The 6'4", 238-pound defender with 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed can do nearly everything a defensive coordinator wants. His potential is only limited by how a coaching staff utilizes him.
The Giants can benefit from a top-heavy offensive tackle class and land a quality prospect with the 36th overall pick.
Yes, options such as USC's Austin Jackson and Georgia's Isaiah Wilson are a tier below the top six tackle prospects, but the Giants can't ensure they'll find another defender who will create the same type of impact Simmons can.
New York Jets May Favor Wide Receiver over Offensive Tackles
Offensive tackle remains the logical choice for the New York Jets with the 11th overall pick, but one wide receiver may be too good to pass up for a team that also needs weapons.
"Henry Ruggs III, the speedy receiver from Alabama, is someone they've been eyeing very closely," sources told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Ruggs' speed and overall skill set make him a potential difference-maker for a Jets offense that lacks a true go-to threat. Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa and Breshad Perriman are nice complementary pieces, but quarterback Sam Darnold needs someone who creates mismatches to fluster defenses.
The incoming wide receiver class is loaded, of course. But there's a significant difference between drafting a later-round talent and the best overall option, even if the organization is still "leaning toward offensive tackle" with the 11th overall pick, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini and Jordan Raanan.
Philadelphia Eagles Eye Potential Offensive Line Replacements
A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up in the first round to draft Andre Dillard. Dillard is now the team's projected starter at left tackle after the team allowed Jason Peters to leave in free agency. Also, former swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai signed with the Detroit Lions.
Depth is a significant concern.
First, the Eagles will look to draft a third offensive tackle. The organization squeezed in a visit with LSU's Saahdiq Charles before shutdowns occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NJ.com's Mike Kaye. Charles is extremely talented, but his film shows inconsistency, and character concerns follow the early entrant.
Philadelphia also spoke with Michigan center Cesar Ruiz multiple times, per WPVI 6ABC's Jeff Skversky. Maybe the Eagles take a similar path this year by drafting Ruiz in the first round and prepare him to replace Jason Kelce.
Quarterback Isn't Priority for Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers' success or failure is reliant on the rebuilt right elbow of 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The team is "all in" with him for the next two years, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.
The organization doesn't have any other choice. Roethlisberger's salary-cap hit is over $22 million for the 2020 and '21 campaigns, whether he's on the team or not.
Maybe the team would consider drafting another quarterback, but general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin "say they're comfortable" with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, per the Associated Press' Will Graves.
Pittsburgh doesn't have a first-round pick, and this group plans to win now. As such, the front office will likely pass on available quarterbacks this year and look toward 2021 for Roethlisberger's heir apparent.
San Francisco 49ers Looking for Joe Staley's Long-Term Replacement
The San Francisco 49ers own a pair of first-round picks (13th and 31st overall). The team is expected to draft one of the top wide receivers with its initial selection.
The 31st overall pick is trickier because the 49ers probably want to trade out of that slot since the franchise doesn't own a second-, third- or fourth-round pick.
Left tackle is a growing concern since Joe Staley turns 36 this summer.
"The Niners could take a left tackle if one falls to them (I've heard they'd like to keep Mike McGlinchey on the right side long-term)," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote.
According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the team conducted a predraft meeting with Boise State's Ezra Cleveland, who is a first-round option. San Francisco also interviewed Kansas' Hakeem Adeniji, who is more of a middle-round possibility, per Mark Lane of USA Today's Texans Wire.
Expect Seattle Seahawks to Trade out of First Round
Certain things within the NFL fall into the category of business as usual. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looking to trade down/out of the first round is one of them.
"Only two sure things in this draft: Joe Borrow to the Bengals and John Schneider trades down in the first round," an AFC general manager told NBC Sports' Peter King.
Usually, the back end of the first round turns into a hotbed for trades since teams slotted early in the second frame are looking to move up, secure a preferred target and get an extra year added to the rookie contract.
Schneider can take advantage of this by moving down and acquiring more assets to the seven the team already owns in this year's draft, including a pair of second-round selections.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Perhaps Looking to Trade O.J. Howard
O.J. Howard has never quite fit in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the franchise selected the tight end with the 19th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. As such, he may not be with the team after this coming draft weekend.
Michael Lombardi, former NFL general manager and current contributor to The Athletic, believes Howard could be traded in the next week (h/t The Athletic's Greg Auman).
In three seasons, Howard has never contributed more than 34 receptions or 565 receiving yards. His touchdown total has decreased every year. The Buccaneers also have Cameron Brate, Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson on the roster.
Another franchise might find itself in a position to acquire a first-round talent at a discounted price since Howard's current value doesn't come close to what Tampa Bay originally spent to acquire his services.
Tennessee Titans May Trade Out of First Round
The incoming draft class is considered top-heavy, and the back end of the first round could have a lot of movement.
According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers would prefer to trade down and out of the opening frame.
For Tennessee, a deal could be risky depending on how far down the team decides to go. Cornerback and right tackle are obvious need areas, and the quality of those prospects could dip dramatically depending on how the board falls.
With a move down, the Titans run the risk of losing out on Georgia right tackle Isaiah Wilson, USC left tackle Austin Jackson and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson, as examples.
All Signs Point to Chase Young for Washington Redskins
Assuming the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, the Washington Redskins seem interested in only one option.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the logical choice with the second pick.
"You can't pass up a generational talent that makes everyone else around that front better," an NFL assistant told ESPN's John Keim.
Young may not fit a team need, per se, but he fits the criteria Washington head coach Ron Rivera laid forth for the selection.
"You've got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I'm going to take is going to be that high-impact guy," Rivera said. "And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I believe we need. We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team."