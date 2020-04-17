2020 NFL Draft: Latest Buzz Surrounding Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Whispers tend to grow into chatter. With less than a week until the start of the 2020 NFL draft, teams' intentions become clearer.

The league's lying season typically starts in January during the week of the Senior Bowl. Misinformation and misdirection dominate conversation for two months as teams and their front offices try to establish an advantage in evaluation and negotiation.

But shortly before the event takes place (April 23-25), kernels of truth often make their way to the mainstream, and those who cover the league catch up with the NFL's way of thinking regarding certain individuals and possible scenarios.

For example, a prospect not deemed a top talent throughout the majority of the predraft process suddenly starts to "rise up boards" simply because the teams' viewpoint becomes known. This happened a year ago with Garrett Bradbury and Darnell Savage before they were drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Now, with the 2020 NFL draft so close, some of the things coming to light can actually be believed, with the following serving as the latest buzz for each franchise.

