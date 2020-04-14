Tee Higgins Writes Inspiring Letter About His Mom's Past, Being Ready for NFL

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Clemson wide receiver and 2020 NFL draft prospect Tee Higgins shared the story of his upbringing and how his mother turned her life around in a letter for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

Higgins specifically mentioned a harrowing day in 2005 when he was just six years old. He was pulled out of school by his older sister and told his mother had been shot by the man she was dating. Higgins later learned the man was also his mother's crack dealer.

While Higgins' mother recovered from her injuries, she didn't stop using drugs and eventually had to serve time in jail.

She later stopped using, however, and Higgins mentioned how she is now a hugely positive influence on his life:

"My mom has been clean and present and doing well for so long now that all that stuff from when I was a little kid almost seems like a whole different lifetime. She works as an in-home caregiver and health aid now. She's healthy and happy and doing great!

"When people ask her why she changed her life around, what made her finally beat back the addiction that had her in its grips for so long, she immediately mentions me and my sister."

Higgins also recalled what his mother told him that inspired him to attend Clemson University and establish himself as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft: "'Son,' I remember her saying to me when we talked about college, 'I already chose the streets for you. I did that already, and now you don't have to go through it. You can choose to be different. You can be something special.'"

When reflecting on his college career, Higgins noted his favorite thing about it was hearing his mom cheer in the stands when he made a big play. He added he can't wait to experience something similar in the NFL.

At the conclusion of his letter, Higgins offered a pitch to NFL general managers who may be considering taking him. Higgins knows his numbers speak for themselves but wants talent evaluators to know he offers more than that:

"I'm someone who has lived through some stuff, someone who appreciates every single day and goes out of his way to bring a ton of optimism and positive energy to the locker room. My whole vibe is just ... put in the work, never complain, and earn the respect of the veterans. Show people right away that you're someone they can trust, someone who will always have their backs. I'm never going to take anything for granted. Ever. I stay humble. And really, after all that you know about me now, think about it....How could I not?"

Higgins averaged 59 catches, 1,052 yards and 12.5 touchdown receptions during his final two seasons at Clemson. He played in two national championship games and won a title during that time as well.

While Higgins is behind Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III on most draft boards, he has a strong chance to go late in the first round and likely won't last beyond the second round.