Mel Kiper 2020 Mock Draft 4.0: Herbert to Dolphins, Tua to Chargers

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Miami Dolphins will select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft in his latest mock draft released Tuesday.

"As I wrote last week, there has been some buzz around Herbert to Miami, and it's real," Kiper wrote. "The 6-foot-6 signal-caller has a lot of supporters across the league, and they love his upside and traits. And Herbert doesn't have the durability concerns that have a few teams worried about Tua Tagovailoa's future."

In turn, the Alabama signal-caller was available for the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 selection in Kiper's mock:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young (DE, Ohio State)

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State)

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons (OLB, Clemson)

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert (QB, Oregon)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama)

Kiper had one other quarterback come off the board in Round 1: Utah State's Jordan Love to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 19.

Herbert's late rise into a potential top-five selection has been one of the draft's top storylines in the final weeks before the event kicks off April 23.

The 22-year-old Oregon native is coming off a terrific statistical career with the Ducks. He completed 64 percent of his throws for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 43 appearances across four years. He added 560 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

While his baseline tools were viewed as a step behind Burrow and Tagovailoa, the latter's injury question marks have opened the door for the Ducks standout late in the process.

Herbert discussed how much he changed during his time in college at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I'm a different person, to be honest," he said. "And I think the kid that showed up at the University of Oregon isn't me anymore. There's aspects of my game that have changed. I've become more vocal. I've become more outgoing. And there are things you have to do to be a quarterback. And the way a quarterback carries himself—I think that I've done a great job of becoming that over these past four years."

Both Herbert and Tagovailoa would likely be given a chance to compete for a starting job as rookies if taken by the Dolphins and Chargers. Miami has Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock on its roster, while L.A. features Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick.

If they do go back-to-back, their careers will forever be linked with both franchises left to wonder "what if" should one significantly outshine the other in the years ahead.