Ranking the 5 Worst Moves of the 2020 NFL Offseason

0 of 6

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There's still some meat left on the free-agent bone in 2020 (including three of the last 10 No. 1 overall picks), but the NFL's focus has largely shifted from spending big on veteran players to looking toward the April 23-25 draft.

We're all going to find out what Roger Goodell's basement looks like.

Now that free agency is winding down, it's only natural to look back at the winners and losers of the 2020 iteration. The signing of Tom Brady has injected the most enthusiasm we've seen from the fanbase in Tampa, Florida, since, well, maybe ever. The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled one of the NFL's weakest linebacker corps. The New Orleans Saints look like arguably the league's best team after adding veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders.

Those franchises want the draft to get here so they can keep the good times rolling.

Others, however, want the draft to get here for a different reason. They're tired of being lambasted publicly for offseason gaffes. Maybe they overpaid dramatically for an aging player. Made an ill-advised trade. Some may even have done both.

Might as well be thorough.

At the lowest of those depths—the nadir of neglect—is this quintet of questionable strategy.

These are the five worst moves of the 2020 offseason.