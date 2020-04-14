2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Prospects in Danger of Falling

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If there's any benefit to the NFL's move to a virtual draft in 2020, it might be the absence of the green room.

There can't be an awkward green-room slide if there's no green room at all, right?

But there will still be sliding prospects, of course, and rampant discussion somewhere about what is happening and why.

We might as well start the conversations now by following our latest mock first round with a closer look at three prospects in danger of falling on draft night.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Oklahoma

Prospects in Danger of Falling

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his hip in November, there have been questions about the impact on his draft stock. Since this unique predraft process limits the ways in which he can answer them, he could be in danger of a steep slide come draft night.

As B/R's Matt Miller reported, teams are worried the 22-year-old won't offer much in the way of longevity:

"One source I spoke with this week believes multiple teams have failed Tagovailoa medically—his team has—because of concerns about how long he'll stay healthy. He can pass the physicals now and be cleared to play, but what will his hip look like in three or five or 10 years? That's the question most people around the NFL are asking this week."

That's tricky for Tagovailoa, since there's no way for him to appease those concerns without a crystal ball.

However, it highlights how fragile his draft stock could be. While it only takes one team to fall in love to prevent a slide, if these concerns are something like consensus opinion, it could be a while before his name is called.

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Remember when A.J. Epenesa had us thinking we were seeing the next J.J. Watt? That's a distant memory at this point.

It started when he stumbled out of the gate with just one sack to show for the first four weeks of the season. In his seventh game, he didn't even record a tackle.

While the 21-year-old eventually rebounded (eight sacks in his final five outings), this seemingly can't-miss prospect had already lost that label.

Then, the combine came around, and Epenesa's stock took another blow. He ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash with a 1.78-second 10-yard split. He wowed exactly no one with a 32.5" vertical. Those are defensive tackle numbers, not ones you expect from an elite edge-rusher.

Some team might decide Epenesa's tape speaks for itself and that he's still worth a top-20 selection. But maybe he gets stuck in no man's land, lacking burst off the edge and bulk for the inside.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Among players who could go in the first round, Jordan Love might have the widest draft range.

Scan enough mock drafts, and you'll find the 21-year-old almost anywhere in the first round—and sometimes completely left out of it.

ESPN's Todd McShay prefers Love to Justin Herbert, whose stock otherwise seems to be skyrocketing. Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner has him sixth on his QB big board, behind Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Jake Fromm.

Love looks the part of a budding star. The 6'4", 225-pounder glides around the pocket and has the arm strength to zip passes in tight spaces. But he can trust his talents too much at times, which becomes disastrous when combined with poor anticipation and spotty ball placement.

He threw 32 touchdown passes against six interceptions in 2018. Last season, those numbers were 20 and 17, respectively. He needs to develop, and his decision-making leaves plenty to be desired.

While some QB-needy club could prove powerless against his potential, it's also possible evaluators see too many red flags to deem Love worthy of a first-round pick.