Report: Bengals 'Have Maxed Out' Meeting Time with Joe Burrow Before NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, have "maxed out their time" with LSU quarterback prospect Joe Burrow as they "work to build a relationship with him," according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Breer continued:

"What does that mean? Well, each team is allowed to do three one-hour calls with each prospect per week. So every week, Cincinnati has done, yes, three one-hour calls with Burrow. If you listened to my podcast with Burrow's trainer, Jordan Palmer, a few weeks back, you heard him say that the training for Burrow has been focused on getting him ready to play in Week 1. The amount of meetings he’s had with the team that'll likely draft him can’t hurt in that regard either."

