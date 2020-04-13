Joe Burrow Rumors: Dolphins Against 'Trading the Farm to Move Up To' No. 1

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may want a quarterback early in Round 1 but do not appear interested in trading their war chest of draft picks to move up to No. 1 to take Joe Burrow.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores are "very much against trading the farm" to add Burrow. King does note that "some" in the Dolphins organization want the reigning Heisman winner, and then subsequently posits Stephen Ross playing the "owner card," though that appears unlikely.

The Dolphins have also been linked to Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, and at least one should be available at No. 5.

