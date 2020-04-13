Joe Burrow Rumors: Dolphins Against 'Trading the Farm to Move Up To' No. 1

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may want a quarterback early in Round 1 but do not appear interested in trading their war chest of draft picks to move up to No. 1 to take Joe Burrow.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores are "very much against trading the farm" to add Burrow. King does note that "some" in the Dolphins organization want the reigning Heisman winner, and then subsequently posits Stephen Ross playing the "owner card," though that appears unlikely.

The Dolphins have also been linked to Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, and at least one should be available at No. 5.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    Mike Triplett
    via ESPN.com

    Dolphins Showing Love to Several RBs in Draft, Determined to Land 1 or 2

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins Showing Love to Several RBs in Draft, Determined to Land 1 or 2

    miamiherald
    via miamiherald

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Goodell Will Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow Rumors: Dolphins Interest, Bengals QB Preference

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Joe Burrow Rumors: Dolphins Interest, Bengals QB Preference

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report