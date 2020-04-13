NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Top Storylines to Watch

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

For months, NFL fans and analysts alike have been making predictions for the draft. It's one of the most exciting parts of the offseason, as teams will add top players from the college ranks in hopes that they will turn into stars.

This year's NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25. But instead of taking place in Las Vegas, it will have a virtual format for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a mock for how the first round could unfold, we will take a look at several of the top storylines heading into this year's draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Top Draft Storylines

Where Will Tua Tagovailoa Get Drafted, and Who Picks Him?

It's almost a sure thing that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is going to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1. Things are a lot less certain for another top quarterback in the class: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Would the Washington Redskins consider drafting Tagovailoa and moving on from Dwayne Haskins after only one season? Will Tagovailoa be on the board when the Miami Dolphins pick at No. 5? Or could a team trade up into either the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 pick and take him before Miami can?

Washington should draft Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, making it most likely that Tagovailoa will head to Miami. The Detroit Lions and New York Giants shouldn't be drafting a quarterback, but if the Dolphins feel like there's a chance that another team trades up in front of them, perhaps they will move up a spot or two to ensure they get their man.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is 37 and Josh Rosen struggled in his first year in Miami, so it makes sense that the Dolphins would draft a new franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa should help to lead the organization into a new era. Expect Miami to do whatever it takes to make sure he's the team's quarterback for 2020 and beyond.

When Will the Talented Wide Receivers Start to Come Off the Board?

This year's draft class is loaded with top receiver talent, so it shouldn't be a problem for many of the teams that need an offensive boost to secure one in the draft.

There's a strong chance that five or six receivers will be selected in the opening round, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them start coming off the board soon after the first one is picked. However, that shouldn't happen in the first 11 picks, as those teams have other needs they need to address.

But the Las Vegas Raiders should be in the market for a receiver at No. 12, and it would make sense for them to draft Alabama's Jerry Jeudy to become the new No. 1 target for either Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota, whoever earns the starting quarterback job this season.

After that, the San Francisco 49ers could pick Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb at No. 13, followed by Alabama's Henry Ruggs III going to the Denver Broncos at No. 15. And that will just be the start, as LSU's Justin Jefferson and Clemson's Tee Higgins are also potential first-round picks.

Do the Patriots Draft a Potential Tom Brady Replacement?

Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and the New England Patriots are preparing to enter a new era after losing their starting quarterback of the past 20 seasons.

Maybe veteran Brian Hoyer gets a chance to lead the offense or perhaps it will be second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the helm. Another possibility is that New England could draft its next starter, potentially even as early as the first round.

While Burrow, Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert will be off the board by the time of the Pats' first selection at No. 23 (assuming they don't trade up), Utah State's Jordan Love should still be available. There's a solid chance New England selects Love, who would then battle Hoyer and Stidham for the starting job this summer.

There's also a chance the Patriots move forward with just Stidham and Hoyer. They could draft a quarterback in a later round in that case. But their best move could be adding Love, who has the potential to develop into a franchise quarterback in the NFL.