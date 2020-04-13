2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects Who Will Get Overdrafted

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

There are a lot of factors that teams must consider when they are on the clock at the NFL draft.

It's not always as easy as drafting the best available player on the board. Perhaps the player plays a position the team is already stocked up on, so it might not necessarily make sense to draft him. Instead, the team may draft someone who fills a position of need.

Sometimes, that leads to players getting overdrafted, as they come off the board earlier than the projections had them being selected. And that will be sure to happen at the 2020 draft, which is set to take place April 23-25.

Here's a mock for the first round of this year's draft, followed by a look at three prospects who could be overdrafted.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

This year's receiver class is deep, as there are a bunch of talented playmakers who are likely to go on to have successful NFL careers. And Higgins is one of those wide receivers who has that potential.

However, that doesn't mean Higgins won't be drafted a bit high. A lot of receivers are likely to come off the board in the early-to-mid first round, with Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and LSU's Justin Jefferson likely to be selected.

But there are some teams late in the first round that need receiver help, including the Packers, who own the No. 31 pick. Green Bay could benefit from adding a top offensive weapon to help veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Higgins could be a nice fit, which is why he's likely to be the fifth and final receiver drafted in the first round.

Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns for Clemson last season, but it could take some time for him to transition to the NFL level. He'll be facing some tougher cornerbacks than he went up against in the ACC, so he may struggle at first. Although he'll be drafted a bit higher than projected, Higgins can still potentially develop into a solid pro receiver in the years to come.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

With three quarterbacks likely to be selected in the first six picks (LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert), any team in the bottom half of the first round that needs a quarterback may need to reach to ensure it gets one of the other top quarterbacks in the class.

That's why Utah State's Jordan Love is likely to be the fourth quarterback selected in the first round, even though he was a bit disappointing in his final season with the Aggies in 2019. In 13 games, Love passed for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns (both less than his 2018 totals) while throwing a career-high 17 interceptions.

It's possible that Love will need to cut down the turnovers in order to have success in the NFL. Still, he's got an impressive skill set and potential, and there's likely a team that will need a quarterback and select him late in the opening round.

That could be the Patriots, who have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on their roster and will be trying to decide who will take over for longtime starter Tom Brady. While that could be the Auburn product, New England is still likely to draft Love to be its potential franchise quarterback and compete with Stidham for the starting job this season.

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

C.J. Henderson is one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft class and a deserving first-rounder. But is he worthy of a top-10 selection?

Although Henderson may not be one of the 10 best players in the class, there's a strong chance that he'll come off the board that early. Part of the reason for that is the No. 9 pick is owned by the Jaguars, who must boost their secondary during this year's draft.

Since October, Jacksonville has traded its top two cornerbacks, dealing Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and A.J. Bouye to the Broncos. Now, it's time for the Jags to bring in a strong cornerback or two to help fill those voids.

Henderson had six interceptions over his three-year career at Florida, but there are still some areas of his game that need improvement, including his open-field tackling. However, he has other strong skills, such as his athleticism and big-play ability, that are likely to help him have success in the NFL and potentially develop into a top-tier cornerback in the league.