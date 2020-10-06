Alexis Lafreniere Drafted No. 1 Overall by New York Rangers in 2020 NHL Draft

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The New York Rangers landed one of the top hockey prospects in years after the selection of Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

Lafreniere was named the No. 1 North American skater in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings and has been considered a top prospect for a long time thanks to his production for Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 18-year-old completed his third season in the Canadian junior league, leading all players in 2019-20 with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in just 52 games. It was his second straight year topping 100 points.

Jean-Francois Damphousse of NHL Central Scouting called his skating and puck skills above average but noted his mental attributes are more impressive than his physical ones, via Adam Kimelman of NHL.com:

"One of his best assets in general is vision, his playmaking skills. Every game that I saw him play, he makes plays that we don't even think that those plays are possible, and he still makes them. But I think what separates him from the pack is his compete level. He's willing to play physical, he battles every game, and anytime that the game is on the line you want him on the ice. He makes big plays in games and he responds under pressure."

"I think the way I'm a leader and always want to win when the game's on the line, I think I can make a difference," Lafreniere said, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The intangibles only add to an impressive profile that includes elite attributes on the ice.

"Lafreniere is one of the most purely skilled players I've ever seen as a first-year draft-eligible prospect," Corey Pronman of The Athletic wrote in his scouting report.

This skill set could help the 6'1", 192-pound player make an early impact with his new team.

New York could especially use a player of this ability after the team's quick elimination from the postseason this year.

The Rangers last competed in the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, and they haven't finished above seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division in any of the last three years.

Lafreniere quickly becomes the most exciting prospect in the organization, which is developing an exciting young core along with Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil. He should play right away, giving the team another dangerous offensive weapon alongside Artemi Panarin.

New York was fortunate to win the draft lottery and could have a star on their hands if the newest pick lives up to expectations.