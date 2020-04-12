NFL Draft Order 2020: Best Selection Odds For Tua Tagovailoa, Top Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The primary NFL draft discussion involves the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.

The AFC East side is slated to pick fifth in the first round April 23, and it has been linked with the Alabama quarterback for most of the draft buildup. Miami is expected to land the left-hander, but it is not the overwhelming favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

In addition to Tagovailoa's destination, you can wager on everything from the number of players at a certain position to be drafted to how early the first prospect at each position will land.

2020 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Draft Odds

Team to Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Miami: -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Los Angeles Chargers: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Washington: +325

Detroit: +400

Miami and Tagovailoa have been mentioned in the same draft conversations for quite some time.

Before the 2019 season, the Alabama quarterback was the presumptive No. 1 pick, and Dolphins fans wanted their team to "tank for Tua." Miami did not land the top pick, but it is not expected to miss out on Tagovailoa because of Joe Burrow's leap up the draft board.

With Burrow expected to go first to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins are the next team in the draft order with a quarterback need.

The Washington Redskins chose Dwayne Haskins in last year's draft and have the inside track to Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2. The Detroit Lions have Matthew Stafford under center and are projected to take Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah, while the New York Giants have Daniel Jones in place.

Even though Miami is in prime position to land Tagovailoa, its odds to land him are at -150. If you believe the two sides will join forces, the Dolphins carry good value for a team in their position.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the only other team worth wagering on here because they sit at No. 6 and would benefit from Miami taking Justin Herbert or another player at No. 5.

Number of Quarterbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Over 4: -220; Under 4: +170

The number of quarterbacks chosen in the first round will come down to the status of Utah State's Jordan Love.

Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert should all land in the top 10, but there is a lack of quarterback needs once you get past the Chargers.

Before the Indianapolis Colts traded the No. 13 pick to San Francisco and signed Philip Rivers, they were a candidate to go after Love. Now the likely landing spot for Love is in the bottom third of the first 32 picks, but that is not guaranteed.

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints could be the best bets for Love, but both teams have bigger priorities. New England may chase an offensive weapon for Jarrett Stidham, while the Saints might bolster their defense.

The under of four quarterbacks taken carries the best value, and it could be worth the risk if you believe Love will fall. However, it may be worth waiting a few more days to drop this wager since trade buzz could pick up.

A trade to put a team back into the first round to select Love is the greatest unknown in this situation.

Will There Be a Wide Receiver Drafted in Top 10?

Yes (+195); No (-245)

The wide receiver class has been hyped as one of the best the position has ever seen.

But we may have to wait until No. 11 or No. 12 for the top wideout to be chosen because of the needs of franchises sitting in the top 10.

If no trades occur, Burrow, Young and Okudah are likely the top three selections, and the Giants should decide between Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and one of the top four offensive tackles.

If Miami and Los Angeles land quarterbacks, that leaves four teams left to take Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs III earlier than expected.

Matt Rhule used free agency to improve the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver depth chart, the Arizona Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins and the Cleveland Browns possess Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

That leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars as the best bet to take a wide receiver in the top 10.

Doug Marrone's team is the biggest wild card in the first round, as it could land protection for Gardner Minshew, add to its pass rush or bring in a wideout to partner Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark Jr.

Based off the needs of those sides, it is hard to imagine Jeudy, Lamb or Ruggs pushing into the top 10, which is why the odds are against that happening.

This is another wager where it might be worth waiting a few more days before going through with it. Just like the quarterback prop, one trade could be a game-changer for those who bet yes since you are strictly betting on draft position.

