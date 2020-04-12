2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions and Analysis for Most Exciting Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

There's less than two weeks until the 2020 NFL draft. That means there isn't much time before a large group of exciting college prospects find out where they'll be beginning their professional careers.

The draft is set to take place April 23-25, and although it will no longer occur in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic, it won't be cancelled as some draftees will attend virtually. It may be different, but at least it prevents the event from not taking place as scheduled.

Here's a mock for how the first round could unfold, followed by a look at three of the most exciting prospects in this year's draft class.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Most Exciting Prospects

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Although Chase Young likely won't be the first player selected in this year's draft, he may be the best all-around talent in the class. And he should be one of the most exciting rookies to watch on the defensive side of the ball in 2020.

Nearly every time Young was on the field for Ohio State last season, he made a big impact on the game. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher had at least one sack in eight of his first nine contests. That also included four multi-sack games, with his biggest showings coming against Wisconsin on Oct. 26 (four sacks and two forced fumbles) and Penn State on Nov. 23 (three sacks and a forced fumble).

Those matchups were two of the Buckeyes' biggest games of the regular season, and Young rose to the occasion. Plus, even when he didn't post huge numbers, he was still making an impact by forcing multiple offensive linemen to block him, creating opportunities for his teammates.

The Redskins already have a solid defensive front, but adding Young would easily make it one of the biggest strengths on their roster. While there will be several options for Washington to choose from at the No. 2 pick, it may be hard to pass up one of the most exciting players in this year's draft class.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Isaiah Simmons is an exciting prospect because of everything he's capable of on defense. He's not a typical linebacker, and he continually showcased that for Clemson last season.

In 15 games for the Tigers, Simmons had 104 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble, three interceptions and eight pass deflections. And not only did he play at linebacker, but he also lined up at safety, proving that he can excel at multiple defensive positions.

That versatility makes Simmons an exciting NFL prospect, as he could potentially fill in at multiple spots for a team and provide them with more flexibility when assembling their roster and starting lineup. It helps that the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Simmons can play at a high level all over the field and typically finds a way to make an impact from anywhere. He also has great speed, which he showcased by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Simmons likely won't be on the board long, as he could potentially go to the Giants at No. 4. New York has some solid players on defense, including linebacker Blake Martinez, who it added in free agency, and Simmons could give it an even bigger boost for the future.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Throughout his three-year career at Alabama, Jerry Jeudy was a top offensive playmaker who constantly put up big numbers. In his last two seasons, Jeudy had 145 receptions for 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Even though the Crimson Tide had plenty of offensive weapons, Jeudy always found a way to make an impact and emerged as the top receiving option for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And he ended his time at Alabama on a big note, as he had a career-high 204 yards and a touchdown in its win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

In a deep receiver class loaded with talent, Jeudy is likely to be the first one selected in the draft. The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder is also poised to likely make a quick impact in the NFL, as he should have a smooth transition to the pro level.

Jeudy could be picked at No. 12 by the Raiders, who need a boost in their receiving corps to help take their offense to another level. Jeudy would get plenty of opportunity to play in Las Vegas, so it would be a good situation for both sides in 2020 and beyond.