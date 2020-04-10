Chad Ochocinco Plays Madden 20 with Fans on Twitch for EA Sports' 'Stay & Play'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco hit the sticks once again to promote EA's #StayAndPlay campaign, which asks people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ochocinco has taken part in this initiative in the past, and he played two games of Madden NFL 20 and one of FIFA 20 with fans Friday.

His first Madden game did not go so well, as his Baltimore Ravens lost to the New Orleans Saints 43-7.

The second matchup was far more competitive, but Ochocinco's Kansas City Chiefs lost a 31-28 heartbreaker to the Houston Texans.

He made it interesting late after quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit wideout Tyreek Hill for a long touchdown, but the Texans marched down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal.

Ochocinco closed the night with a FIFA 20 match and lost 3-2.

The ex-NFL wideout is a six-time Pro Bowler who played 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2011. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and led the league with 1,369 receiving yards in 2006.