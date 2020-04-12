Top Potential Landing Spots for Yannick Ngakoue

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars star edge defender Yannick Ngakoue isn't on the verge of a change of heart.

"Everything happens for a reason, and not everything lasts forever," the 25-year-old said last week on ESPN. "Things come to an end, and it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my career. And I'm forever thankful for what Jacksonville has brought to me and my family, but it's time to move on."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in late March that "multiple teams" are interested in Ngakoue, who was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason. But according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Jags "are beginning discussions for Ngakoue at a first-round pick and more."

Ngakoue has recorded at least eight sacks in his first four seasons, and his 14 forced fumbles in 63 career games are the fourth-highest total in the league during that span. He might figure he's earned the right to be picky.

"I really want to be part of a team that has great culture and winning is a habit," he said. "I don't want to be part of a team that losing is a norm or anything of that nature. I want to be part of something special."

The 2016 third-round pick might not have full control in that regard, but nobody wants to pay a high price to add a player under the franchise tag if he doesn't want to be there.

Whoever acquires Ngakoue has to be at least on track to becoming a contender. They must have money to spend on the tag and/or a long-term contract, and they should have some draft capital for trade purposes. They also probably can't play in the AFC South, as you'd imagine an intradivisional deal would be unlikely (sorry, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans fans).