NHL Free Agents 2020: Predicting Landing Spots for Under-the-Radar Targets

Not every NHL team is going to be chasing the top available free agents this offseason.

Perhaps they don't have the cap space to bring in one of the bigger-name free agents. Or they could lose a bidding war, forcing them to change their approach to free agency. Either way, it's important to have targets beyond the more elite names expected to be on the market.

There are some talented mid- and lower-tier players who should be available during free agency this summer, and they could end up making big impacts in 2020-21 and potentially beyond.

Here's a look at several under-the-radar targets for this offseason, along with predictions for where each will sign in free agency.

Evgenii Dadonov, RW

With several top wingers such as Taylor Hall and Mike Hoffman set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, a slightly more affordable option for teams that miss out on those players—or don't have the cap space to sign one—could be Evgenii Dadonov.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Florida Panthers. Since returning to North America in 2017 after five seasons in the KHL, Dadonov has been a consistent player, scoring at least 25 goals in each of the past three campaigns.

"He's one of the league's most underrated sharpshooters," Sportsnet's Emily Sadler recently wrote, while also acknowledging that Dadonov's age could prevent him from getting a long-term deal.

The Panthers may opt to get younger as they were outside of a playoff spot when the season was suspended and might have missed the postseason for the fourth straight year and the seventh time in eight seasons. And if they are going to bring back one of their free-agent wingers, it may be Hoffman, who is several months younger and has put up better numbers.

One potential fit for Dadonov could be the New Jersey Devils, who might want to bring in a talented scorer on a short-term deal after trading Hall this season. New Jersey already has some talented young players, and adding a veteran like Dadonov to the mix may be beneficial in their development.

Prediction: Dadonov signs with Devils.

Carl Soderberg, C

Although Carl Soderberg will turn 35 in October, he's proved that he can still be a solid contributor on offense. That, along with his affordability, should give him some suitors when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Soderberg was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Arizona Coyotes in June, and in his first season with the Yotes, he has 35 points (17 goals and 18 assists) in 70 games. Had the season not been suspended, he was likely going to tally at least 37 points for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Also on pace to play at least 73 games for the seventh straight year, Soderberg is a reliable player who a team can count on. But perhaps his time in Arizona will be short-lived. The Coyotes could focus on trying to bring back Hall or maybe they will aim to sign a younger player to take Soderberg's spot.

If that's the case, a return to Colorado could be in the offing for Soderberg. He played four seasons with the Avalanche from 2015-19, and his two best NHL campaigns came during that time. Plus, Colorado is a strong, young team that can contend for the Stanley Cup, so bringing back Soderberg on an affordable deal to bolster one of its lower lines would make sense.

Prediction: Soderberg signs with Avalanche.

Alex Galchenyuk, C

Alex Galchenyuk is only 26, but he's already played for four teams over an eight-year NHL career.

After playing his first six seasons with the Montreal Canadians, Galchenyuk was traded to the Coyotes in June 2018. A year later, he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who moved him for the third time in less than two years in a February trade with the Wild.

This season, Galchenyuk was on pace to have his lowest points total since his rookie year, putting up 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists) in 59 games. In 14 games with Minnesota, he had three goals and four assists.

Perhaps the frequent trades had an effect on Galchenyuk. From 2014-18, he had at least 44 points in four straight seasons for Montreal, so he's shown the potential to be a solid contributor. But his 2019-20 production could have an impact on how much he makes this offseason.

Either way, Galchenyuk should be a low-risk, high-reward signing for a team, and the Wild should be interested in bringing him back. He recorded three points in his three games before the NHL's pause. And there's a chance that some stability will allow him to increase his production and be a solid part of their team next season.

Prediction: Galchenyuk re-signs with Wild.