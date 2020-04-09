Chicago Restaurant Roasts Mitchell Trubisky While Promoting Social Distancing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks to the sideline during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping one restaurant in Chicago from roasting Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The restaurant left a note to its patrons about its social distancing guidelines and used Trubisky as a reference point:

Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes in 2019 and threw 10 interceptions to 17 touchdowns.

Bears fans may not have the 2017 first-round pick to kick around for much longer beyond the 2020 season.

The team still hasn't picked up his 2021 option, and the acquisition of Nick Foles indicates Trubisky will no longer have a firm hold on the starting job if his performance doesn't improve.

Related

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    'He's got a bright future ahead of him'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs GM: Jameis Is Not a Bust

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Announce $1.92M Donation

    Organization's contribution will help aid coronavirus relief efforts in the Chicago area

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Announce $1.92M Donation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Newton 'highly motivated' to return as starting QB in 2020 and is willing to wait for the right team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cam Willing to Wait in Free Agency

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Seeing ILBs of Different Shapes and Sizes

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Seeing ILBs of Different Shapes and Sizes

    Maven
    via Maven