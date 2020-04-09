Chicago Restaurant Roasts Mitchell Trubisky While Promoting Social Distancing

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping one restaurant in Chicago from roasting Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The restaurant left a note to its patrons about its social distancing guidelines and used Trubisky as a reference point:

Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes in 2019 and threw 10 interceptions to 17 touchdowns.

Bears fans may not have the 2017 first-round pick to kick around for much longer beyond the 2020 season.

The team still hasn't picked up his 2021 option, and the acquisition of Nick Foles indicates Trubisky will no longer have a firm hold on the starting job if his performance doesn't improve.