Jake Luton NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

QB10 Jake Luton, Oregon State

STRENGTHS

—Big quarterback (6'6") with massive hands (10 ⅜").

—Pro-style arm with the ability to push the ball to all areas of the field.

—A lot of play-action passing in his background; played in a pro offensive system.

—Efficient passer who doesn’t turn the ball over.

—Can line up under center or in the gun.

—Good deep-ball thrower; layers the ball well over coverage.

—Arm is good enough to fit into windows.

WEAKNESSES

—A lot of throws go to wide-open receivers without him working through progressions.

—Limited mobility. Has to throw from his spot.

—Rattled when he has to move and make plays off schedule.

—Gets tunnel vision and doesn’t always come off his first read.

—Gets stressed in the pocket too easily.

—Must be developed to better learn coverages and progressions.

OVERALL

Luton is an intriguing late-round option as a developmental passer. He has good size, a good arm and takes care of the football. What he lacks in mobility and pocket presence, he makes up for in efficiency. That means he'll only work in certain schemes and isn't a fit in the new-age NFL with quarterbacks needing to run and operate on the move.

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Mike Glennon/Kyle Allen