2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Lions Have Explored Trading Back from No. 3 Pick

Two weeks away from the 2020 NFL draft, one team reportedly keeping their options open in the first round are the Detroit Lions.  

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions have had discussions with other clubs about potentially trading the No. 3 overall pick.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Monday that Detroit was "open for business" as other teams might be interested in moving up with the hope of landing Tua Tagovailoa. 

The Lions have the luxury of being set at quarterback for the foreseeable future, assuming Matthew Stafford returns healthy in 2020. He missed the final eight games last season because of non-displaced fractures in his upper thoracic spine.

Tagovailoa has injury concerns of his own coming off surgery for a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture last November, but his agent told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports on March 31 that the former Alabama star has been "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions."

If teams are convinced Tagovailoa will be healthy and able to compete for a starting job next season, the potential for a bidding war could produce a significant return for a Lions team looking to improve on a 3-12-1 record in 2019. 

Detroit currently has seven picks in the 2020 draft, including one in each of the first four rounds and two in the fifth round. 

