2020 NFL Mock Draft: Most Polarizing Prospects and Full 1st-Round Predictions

Quarterback prospects are driving the most heated debates around the NFL draft.

What's new, right? The league has an obsession with signal-callers, and given their colossal impact—nearly every recent champion has had an elite player under center—it isn't hard to see why.

But the conversations with this class are different. It's not so much a reflection of the game's feelings about the position but rather the fact there are polarizing opinions about every passer in the draft not named Joe Burrow.

So, after running through our latest mock first round, we will highlight the three most polarizing prospects in it.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Most Polarizing Prospects

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The closer the calendar moves toward the draft, the higher Justin Herbert's stock seems to rise.

He wasn't guaranteed a top-10 spot, but then he dazzled at both the Senior Bowl and the combine. Now, he may have even pushed himself past Tua Tagovailoa as the second quarterback taken behind Burrow.

"I'm told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon's Justin Herbert," B/R's Matt Miller reported. "The situation is fluid, but the buzz around the league is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."

This is by no means a consensus opinion, though. In fact, ESPN's Todd McShay has Herbert as the fourth quarterback taken, after Burrow, Tagovailoa and Jordan Love.

Herbert looks the part of a franchise quarterback with the requisite size, arm strength and athleticism combo. But his film was inconsistent at Oregon, and his anticipation needs improving. He can lack aggressiveness, and that could cap how high he's able to climb in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Never the biggest or strongest prospect, Tua Tagovailoa needed to win over scouts with accuracy, leadership and ball placement. He provided all three—plus a mountain of wins—during his time in Tuscaloosa.

But concerns with his physical profile have resurfaced in a big way after his November hip surgery. Former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi even said two teams have "flunked" Tagovailoa on their predraft physical, per AL.com's Creg Stephenson.

"It's not just his hip," Lombardi said. "It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. ... He's brittle. He is brittle. You can't deny it."

That might lead you to believe Tagovailoa is tumbling down draft boards, and maybe he is. But then again, check out this Tua praise from former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer.

"He throws the football better than anyone throws the football," Dilfer said in an interview with the Washington Post (h/t ForTheWin's Mike D. Sykes). "He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino. Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player."

Quarterback praise really doesn't get any bigger, which makes you wonder if someone views Tagovailoa in a similar light and would be willing to fork over a fortune to trade up and get him.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Jordan Love is such a polarizing prospect that even his stat sheet can't reach any conclusions about his NFL outlook.

Two years ago, the 6'4", 225-pounder seemed like a rising star when he erupted for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. This past season, he looked like the kind of erratic thrower that gives entire fanbases indigestion. His touchdown throws tumbled to 20, while his interceptions spiked to 17.

Granted, he had to deal with a much weaker supporting cast this past season, but that doesn't entirely forgive the questionable decision-making. Besides, while upgrading his offensive weapons will help, scouts won't forget that his difficulty level is upgrading, too.

"While Love may be throwing to NFL-caliber receivers this fall, he'll also be facing NFL-caliber defensive backs," The Ringer's Robert Mays wrote. "And if he continues to play like he did last season, they're going to eat him alive."

In some mocks, you can find Love slotted inside the top 10 and even as a top-three quarterback. In others, his name doesn't even appear in the first round.

He's a boom-or-bust pick to his core, meaning he could leave one of the biggest imprints in this draft, for better or worse.