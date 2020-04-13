Dark-Horse Super Bowl Long Shots That Could Make You Rich Before 2020 NFL Draft

3 of 5

Harry How/Getty Images

Super Bowl odds: +3000

The Las Vegas Raiders had a strong free-agency haul, but outside of linebacker Cory Littleton, their moves didn't make a huge splash. That's OK because the Silver and Black spread their money to cover multiple areas of need.

The front office double-dipped at linebacker to shore up the position before the draft for the first time in recent memory. Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski will play the middle of the field and provide some athleticism and coverage ability on the second level.

The Raiders can match Littleton up with tight ends, and Kwiatkoski (6'2", 242 lbs) can play the shallow passing lanes and also lower the boom and tackle near the line of scrimmage.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins joins a stout defensive line that ranked eighth in run defense last season, and he'll add interior pocket pressure, as the four-year veteran has 14.5 sacks for his career.

Defensive end Carl Nassib has 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and he'll bring pressure on the edge behind the team's 2019 sack leader, Maxx Crosby (10), and last year's No. 4 overall pick, Clelin Ferrell (4.5).

The Raiders' deal with cornerback Eli Apple fell apart, but they quickly flipped that money into a one-year contract with defensive back Damarious Randall, who is the perfect fit for what the defense needs on the back end.

Before a rough 2019 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, logging just six pass breakups, Randall recorded at least three interceptions in each of his first four seasons. He's a ball hawk capable of playing cornerback, in the slot or out wide, along with both safety positions.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther could use him as a floater between positions like Marcus Gilchrist in 2018 or Daryl Worley at the end of last season, but he's best at center field, reading the quarterback.

In 2019, the Raiders only recorded nine interceptions (29th), so they needed someone with ball skills next to unproven safety Johnathan Abram, who went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in his first regular-season outing.

Without Apple, the Raiders have a big hole at cornerback. They'll likely address that position in the first or third round. Keep an eye on Trevon Diggs (Alabama) and A.J. Terrell, who could reunite with his former Clemson teammate, Trayvon Mullen.

On Day 1 of the draft, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden should have a shot at one of the top three wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III.

That rookie wideout would start opposite of Tyrell Williams, who battled plantar fasciitis for most of the 2019 season. In case of another injury, quarterback Derek Carr wouldn't have to rely so heavily on tight end Darren Waller, who racked up 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Lamb's ability to exploit open areas all over the field, Jeudy's exceptional route running or Ruggs' game-breaking speed would provide a big spark to the Raiders' 11th-ranked offense. This team may double-dip at the position later in the draft as well.

With running back Josh Jacobs likely healed from a shoulder injury and a new wideout or two, the Silver and Black should have a top-10 offense to lead the way while the defense jells next season.

The Raiders started the 2019 campaign 6-4 but finished 7-9. They'll have a better record in 2020.