The NFL's Best Breakout Candidates at Every Position in 2020

The expectation was that Sam Darnold would break out as a sophomore in 2019, but a September mononucleosis diagnosis derailed the early portion of his second NFL season. The New York Jets quarterback wasn't able to hit his stride until November, but he posted a solid 13-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a decent 93.3 passer rating as the Jets went 6-2 in the second half of the season.

"I feel like I did improve with seeing defenses, recognizing coverages and what kind of pressures they were bringing," he said near the end of the season, according to Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official website. "It was just a little bit easier to see coverages, and I think as I continue to play, with experience, I'm going to continue to get better that way."

Darnold's career numbers—sub-60 completion rate, sub-7.0 yards-per-attempt average and 28 picks to 36 touchdowns—aren't pretty. Yet it's important to keep in mind that he had limited support as a rookie and was adjusting to a new offense while less than 100 percent in 2019.

The USC product is still only 22, and now he'll at least have a full year under his belt in Adam Gase's offense. He should also benefit from what appears to be an improved offensive line—they added new projected starters in Connor McGovern and George Fant—and the Jets should get him more support with four of the top 80 picks in this month's draft.

While Darnold could miss departed wide receiver Robby Anderson, the incoming Breshad Perriman caught 25 passes for 506 yards and five touchdowns just in the month of December last year in Tampa. He might actually be an upgrade over Anderson.

There's still room for a lot to go wrong, and we wouldn't blame you for lacking trust in Gase, but Darnold looks primed to explode in 2020.