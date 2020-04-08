Todd Gurley Tweets 'Send Me Money ASAP' to Rams After Release, Falcons Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 8, 2020

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

It turns out Todd Gurley isn't quite done with the Los Angeles Rams yet.   

Well, at least financially speaking. 

The new member of the Atlanta Falcons took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share a simple request with his former team: Pay me. 

Gurley was released by the Rams shortly before he would've been due a guaranteed $10.5 million roster bonus this offseason. A day later, he agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Atlanta. Yet that deal did not stop him from collecting $7.5 million in bonuses from Los Angeles. 

It appears that check is still in the mail. And Gurley has noticed. 

The Rams have spent $74.9 million in free agency this offseason, so it's not like the team has been afraid to open up its wallet. 

All Gurley is asking for is the money he's owed. After he got fired on his day off, it's the least the Rams could do. 

