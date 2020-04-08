NFL to Benefit 6 Charities with 3-Day COVID-19 Fundraiser During 2020 Draft

The NFL announced Wednesday it will use the upcoming draft as a fundraiser for multiple charities aiding in treatment and relief during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the news.

The league will provide the opportunity for fans to donate to the American Red Cross, All Of Us, Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, Salvation Army and United Way over the course of the three-day event from April 23-25.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided a statement on the fundraising plans:

"As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who are helping those in need. The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history."

The draft was initially scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the league announced it will be held virtually because of concerns about COVID-19.

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will still carry the action, also providing viewers with fundraising information for the six charities.

The NFL foundation donated $3.4 million as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, while clubs, players and owners in the "NFL family" have combined to donate more than $43 million.

