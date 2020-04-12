Every MLB Team's MVP of the Last Decade

1 of 6

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado emerged as one of MLB's top infielders while providing serious power. But longtime outfielder Adam Jones has a compelling case with four All-Star trips, three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger in the decade. While neither is the wrong answer, we're taking Jones.

Boston Red Sox: Mookie Betts, OF

David Ortiz is the Boston legend. He made five All-Star teams, won three Silver Sluggers and celebrated a World Series in the 2010s. Betts, however, put together a spectacular half-decade with four All-Star nods, four Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, one MVP and a World Series title.

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner, OF

Robinson Cano had the highest peak, Aaron Judge was nearly an MVP and New York leaned on CC Sabathia throughout the decade. But how about Gardner? Other than 2012, he made 140-plus appearances every season. Gardner also totaled 400 extra-base hits and led the Yankees in WAR (38.8) during the 2010s.

Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria, 3B

Longoria started filling his trophy case in the late 2000s, but he continued playing at a high level with two Gold Gloves, one All-Star trip and two top-10 MVP finishes in the '10s. Even excluding his first two seasons, Longoria still owns franchise records in doubles, homers and RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays: Jose Bautista, RF/3B

Best remembered for his emphatic bat flip in the 2015 ALDS, Bautista powered his way into Blue Jays lore. The six-time All-Star won three Silver Sluggers and cranked the second-most homers (288, behind Carlos Delgado's 336) in team history, hitting 272 of them in the 2010s.