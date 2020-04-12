Every MLB Team's MVP of the Last DecadeApril 12, 2020
Every MLB Team's MVP of the Last Decade
As Major League Baseball waits to begin the 2020 season and a new decade of play, there's little to do other than reminisce.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout emerged as MLB's top talent in the 2010s. Every franchise, though, has its own superstar of the decade—some perfectly clear, others debatable and a couple who are reminders of a bad 10 years.
The list focuses on a player's contributions with a single team. So, for example, Justin Verlander's contributions with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are judged separately.
Key factors are longevity, total production and individual awards.
AL East
Baltimore Orioles: Adam Jones, CF
Manny Machado emerged as one of MLB's top infielders while providing serious power. But longtime outfielder Adam Jones has a compelling case with four All-Star trips, three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger in the decade. While neither is the wrong answer, we're taking Jones.
Boston Red Sox: Mookie Betts, OF
David Ortiz is the Boston legend. He made five All-Star teams, won three Silver Sluggers and celebrated a World Series in the 2010s. Betts, however, put together a spectacular half-decade with four All-Star nods, four Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, one MVP and a World Series title.
New York Yankees: Brett Gardner, OF
Robinson Cano had the highest peak, Aaron Judge was nearly an MVP and New York leaned on CC Sabathia throughout the decade. But how about Gardner? Other than 2012, he made 140-plus appearances every season. Gardner also totaled 400 extra-base hits and led the Yankees in WAR (38.8) during the 2010s.
Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria, 3B
Longoria started filling his trophy case in the late 2000s, but he continued playing at a high level with two Gold Gloves, one All-Star trip and two top-10 MVP finishes in the '10s. Even excluding his first two seasons, Longoria still owns franchise records in doubles, homers and RBI.
Toronto Blue Jays: Jose Bautista, RF/3B
Best remembered for his emphatic bat flip in the 2015 ALDS, Bautista powered his way into Blue Jays lore. The six-time All-Star won three Silver Sluggers and cranked the second-most homers (288, behind Carlos Delgado's 336) in team history, hitting 272 of them in the 2010s.
AL Central
Chicago White Sox: Chris Sale, SP
Sale began his MLB career as a reliever, making 79 appearance out of the bullpen in his first two seasons. He transitioned to the rotation in 2012 and thrived immediately, earning his first of five straight All-Star trips and top-six Cy Young finishes in Chicago. Sale smashed a franchise record with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings during his time there.
Cleveland Indians: Corey Kluber, SP
Would you prefer Francisco Lindor? He's fully deserving too. But Kluber is the choice because of his two Cy Young Awards. The right-hander debuted in 2011 and joined the rotation full time two years later, racking up 94 victories with a 2.96 ERA over the next six seasons.
Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera, 1B/3B
With a deserved hat tip to Justin Verlander, "Miggy" reached the peak of his excellence as the Triple Crown winner in 2012, bringing home AL MVP honors that season and the following year. During the decade, Cabrera made seven All-Star appearances and won five Silver Sluggers.
Kansas City Royals: Alex Gordon, LF
Although his plate presence has diminish in recent years, Gordon has continued to shine with his glove. Along with three All-Star nods in the first half of the decade, he won seven Gold Gloves. Gordon amassed 116 runs saved above average in left field.
Minnesota Twins: Joe Mauer, C/1B
Even though his 2009 AL MVP missed the 10-year cut, Mauer remained a steady offensive force in the '10s. Among players with at least 2,000 plate appearances, his .376 on-base percentage tied for 13th. Mauer added two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove to the three and two, respectively, already in his trophy case.
AL West
Houston Astros: Jose Altuve, 2B
Probably can't say a trash can, huh? Jokes aside, Altuve's rise happened before the sign-stealing scandal. An All-Star in his first full season, 2012, Altuve steadily improved both at the plate and in the field. He won a Silver Slugger in 2014 and added a Gold Glove the next season. He won the 2017 AL MVP and actually performed much better on the road, suggesting that achievement should not be tainted.
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout, CF/LF
The list of accomplishments is absurd. Trout has three MVPs and four second-place finishes. He's an eight-time All-Star and has seven Silver Sluggers. During the 2010s, he led the AL in runs scored, on-base percentage and OPS four times. Hall of Fame, here he comes.
Oakland A's: Matt Chapman, 3B
Josh Donaldson and Khris Davis are reasonable choices, but Chapman earned some hardware in Oakland. In two full seasons, the third baseman has two Gold Gloves and a pair of top-seven AL MVP finishes. Chapman earned his first All-Star nod in 2019 too.
Seattle Mariners: Felix Hernandez, SP
King Felix opened the decade with a Cy Young and remained an elite pitcher through 2015. During that span, he collected 85 wins, posted a 2.89 ERA and trailed only Clayton Kershaw in WAR. Hernandez made five All-Star teams in the 2010s.
Texas Rangers: Adrian Beltre, 3B
Beltre joined the Rangers as a free agent in 2011, promptly earning an All-Star nod, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger. Though he wouldn't repeat the feats simultaneously, Beltre added two more All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger.
NL East
Atlanta Braves: Freddie Freeman, 1B
This one requires no debate. Freeman became a full-time starter in 2011, earned All-Star nods in 2013 and 2014 and developed into a perennial MVP candidate. Freeman tallied the eighth-most extra-base hits (568) in the decade and padded his resume with a well-deserved Gold Glove in 2018.
Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton, RF
Brought up to the majors in 2010, Stanton asserted himself as a force at the plate. Over eight seasons with the Marlins, the four-time All-Star and 2017 NL MVP broke franchise records in homers (267), RBI (672), slugging (.544) and WAR (35.7).
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom, SP
David Wright entered the decade as New York's star, but injuries began to derail his career in 2013. The next season, deGrom made his debut and became the face of the franchise. He won Rookie of the Year in 2014, made the 2015 All-Star team and ended the 2010s with two straight Cy Young Awards.
Philadelphia Phillies: Cole Hamels, SP
Since the Phillies unloaded the roster midway through the 2010s, this one is a little tricky. Hamels, Cliff Lee, Chase Utley and Roy Halladay all have a half-decent claim to the spot. Hamels, though, threw 357.2 innings more than anyone else, posting a 3.07 ERA and landing on two All-Star teams.
Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg, SP
After a stellar debut in 2010, Strasburg had the nation's attention. Fittingly, he closed the decade the same way, but this time as World Series MVP. Between those notable moments, Strasburg made three All-Star teams and won 112 games with a 3.17 ERA. He even earned a Silver Slugger in 2012 while hitting .277. Strasburg's longevity gives him the edge over Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper.
NL Central
Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Acquired in a 2012 trade, Rizzo experienced the franchise's worst record in 46 years that season. Four years later, Rizzo gloved the final out of the Cubs' first World Series title in 108 years. Rizzo has three All-Star trips, three Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger.
Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto, 1B
Beginning with his 2010 MVP campaign, Votto led the NL in on-base percentage seven times during the last decade. His .428 OBP from 2010 to 2019 was the highest in Major League Baseball. Votto earned six All-Star nods and a Gold Glove along the way.
Milwaukee Brewers: Ryan Braun, LF
Braun is a complicated choice. The outfielder later admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his 2011 MVP season, and he earned three Silver Sluggers from 2010 to 2012. Still, he paced the Brewers in most offensive categories. Tenure certainly aids Braun in this selection; 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich is there to stay, though.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Andrew McCutchen, CF
From 2011 to 2015, only Trout and Cabrera posted a higher WAR than McCutchen. The five-tool center fielder celebrated the 2013 NL MVP, five trips to the All-Star Game, four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove during that span.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina, C
Recognized as one of the premier catchers of his era, Molina already had two Gold Gloves before 2010. He proceeded to win six straight—and add a seventh of the decade in 2018. Molina landed eight All-Star nods while helping the Cardinals reach two World Series, earning a ring in 2011.
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Before heading to the Cardinals in 2019, Goldschmidt left an unmistakable mark on the D-backs. He tops the franchise leaderboard in on-base percentage and slugging, trailing only Luis Gonzalez in doubles, homers and RBI. Goldschmidt earned six All-Star nods, four Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves in Arizona.
Colorado Rockies: Nolan Arenado, 3B
Arenado wasted no time making his impact on the Rockies. As a rookie in 2013, he won a Gold Glove. In fact, the corner infielder has seven Gold Gloves in seven years. Not too shabby, especially for someone with five seasons of 37-plus homers in a row. A five-time All-Star, Arenado also has four Silver Sluggers.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, SP
While his playoff struggles must be mentioned, Kershaw is unquestionably the best regular-season pitcher of the 2010s. The southpaw finished the decade 156-61, leading MLB starters in ERA (2.31), FIP (2.64, min. 1,000 IP), complete games (25) and shutouts (15). Kershaw made eight All-Star games, won three Cy Young Awards and one MVP.
San Diego Padres: Chase Headley, 3B
Yeesh. Not a good decade. Headley? Will Venable? Kirby Yates? Maybe even Fernando Tatis Jr.? Headley, at least, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2012 while leading the NL with 115 RBI.
San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner, SP
Buster Posey is a deserving candidate and led the Giants in WAR (41.9). But the franchise has three World Series trophies because of Bumgarner. Beyond his 119 wins and 3.14 ERA, MadBum allowed a single run in 36 World Series innings during the decade, and his name litters the Fall Classic leaderboard.