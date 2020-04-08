Tua Tagovailoa Had Secret 'Rocky IV' Training with Trent Dilfer After Hip Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer told Les Carpenter of the Washington Post that Tua Tagovailoa's father, Galu, reached out to him to train the Alabama quarterback ahead of this year's NFL draft, saying he needed someone who "would not kiss his Tua's butt." 

While Dilfer initially balked, he eventually agreed to work with Tagovailoa, under a few conditions: The training would be done secretly at Nashville's Lipscomb Academy football facility, with no social media posts or self-promotion. 

Dilfer said he wanted their work together to emulate how Rocky Balboa trained in isolation in Rocky IV.

The young quarterback hadn't seen the film, so Dilfer recounted it for him, telling him about how Balboa went to train remotely to avenge the death of his best friend Apollo Creed, who had been killed in the ring by Ivan Drago.

"He went to the Ukraine and he gets away from everything to build himself up to fight Drago," Dilfer told Tagovailoa. "I don't think you know what you are asking for in coming here, but we are going to literally rebuild you."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Teams Love Ruggs III

    Henry Ruggs III talks to @TyDunne about his speed, what drives him and playing like Moss, Rice and even Russell Westbrook ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Teams Love Ruggs III

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcons Reveal New Uniforms

    Atlanta drops their new team jerseys early 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Reveal New Uniforms

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady's Tell-All Interview 🎙️

    😮 Knew he was gone from NE before last season 🗣️ Doesn't 'give a s--t' about legacy 📲 Tap through for more highlights

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady's Tell-All Interview 🎙️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow-Tua Gap Closer Than You Think

    @MikeFreemanNFL goes inside the draft day debate and what it means for each QB's future

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow-Tua Gap Closer Than You Think

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report