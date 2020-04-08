Tua Tagovailoa Had Secret 'Rocky IV' Training with Trent Dilfer After Hip Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer told Les Carpenter of the Washington Post that Tua Tagovailoa's father, Galu, reached out to him to train the Alabama quarterback ahead of this year's NFL draft, saying he needed someone who "would not kiss his Tua's butt."



While Dilfer initially balked, he eventually agreed to work with Tagovailoa, under a few conditions: The training would be done secretly at Nashville's Lipscomb Academy football facility, with no social media posts or self-promotion.

Dilfer said he wanted their work together to emulate how Rocky Balboa trained in isolation in Rocky IV. The young quarterback hadn't seen the film, so Dilfer recounted it for him, telling him about how Balboa went to train remotely to avenge the death of his best friend Apollo Creed, who had been killed in the ring by Ivan Drago.