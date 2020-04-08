Chase Young Rumors: Teams Behind Lions in 2020 NFL Draft Haven't Contacted Star

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NFL teams aren't expecting Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young to be on the draft board for long.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, no teams below the Detroit Lions at No. 3 overall have even bothered to reach out to Young, ostensibly assuming he'll be off the board by the time they pick: 

B/R's Matt Miller reported on April 3, meanwhile, that "Young will be the pick [for Washington] unless there is a major change in the next three weeks. I'm told by league sources that Washington won't consider a quarterback here."

Young, 20, is the most dynamic defensive player in this year's draft after a college career that saw him accumulate 30.5 sacks, 98 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles in three seasons with the Buckeyes. In 2019, he had 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles alone. 

That has Young atop Miller's latest big board. He isn't alone in that assessment.

ESPN's Todd McShay also has Young atop his big board, noting he is "special off the edge and by far the top prospect in the class, regardless of position. His hand quickness and closing burst are outstanding, and he is the most physically gifted player on the board."

He added that he's graded Young similarly to Nick Bosa, Bradley Chubb and Myles Garrett coming out of college.

If the Bengals didn't have a clear need at quarterback—with an elite option available at No. 1 overall in Joe Burrow, who also happens to be an Ohio native—Young would probably be the top overall pick in this year's draft. As it stands, however, he won't be waiting long to hear his name called on April 23. 

