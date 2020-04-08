NHL Draft 2020 Prospects: Predictions for Jamie Drysdale, Top Defensemen

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The top defensemen in the 2020 NHL draft class will be required to have patience on draft night.

The first few picks are expected to come from a talented forward group that is led by projected No. 1 overall selection Alexis Lafreniere.

Once the top forwards are chosen, the defensemen can come into focus, with Jamie Drysdale being the top player at the position.

Since the draft class is forward-heavy, Drysdale's best-case scenario could be the No. 5 pick, which is an unusual spot for the position.

In the last three drafts, at least one defenseman has been chosen with a top-four pick.

Predictions for Top Defensemen

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters, Ontario Hockey League)

Although Drysdale will have to wait a few picks to hear his name called, he is expected to be the first defensemen off the board.

The 18-year-old Canadian has flashed solid offensive skills in his two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters.

Drysdale racked up 47 points this season, which was a seven-point improvement on his total from his first campaign.

ESPN's Chris Peters called him "an offensive defenseman with tremendous skating ability and puck-moving skills."

Drysdale would be a nice pickup for the Anaheim Ducks, who hold the fifth-worst record in the NHL at the moment.

If the lottery does not have any surprises, the Ducks would be in good position to select Drysdale since the top four teams are projected to land forwards.

Once Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Tim Stutzle and Lucas Raymond are off the board, teams could face a tougher decision to go between offense and defense.

If the Ducks opt to go in a different direction, the New Jersey Devils or Buffalo Sabres would be good fits for Drysdale and his offensive mindset.

Prediction: No. 5 overall

Jake Sanderson (United States U-18 team)

There could be a significant gap between the time Drysdale is chosen and when Jake Sanderson is taken.

The 17-year-old American, who is committed to play at North Dakota, is a fringe Top 10 pick.

Sanderson put up 29 points for the United States under-18 squad, and he has been the captain of youth sides for the last two seasons.

The leadership qualities in defense could draw teams to Sanderson, as could his thought process on the ice.

Sporting News' Steve Kournianos went into more detail on Sanderson's skill set:

"The Montana native and future North Dakota Fighting Hawk is not just a punishing defender who excels in his own end. He also has an advanced hockey brain that compliments his speed, vision and shot accuracy, thus making it easy for any coach to earmark him as the go-to option in all situations."



If the Devils select a forward with their natural first-round pick, they could go after Sanderson with the selection they acquired from the Arizona Coyotes, which currently positions them at No. 10.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens could also show interest in Sanderson, who may sneak into the Top 10 in a forward-heavy draft class.

Prediction: No. 10 overall

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings, Western Hockey League)

Once Drysdale and Sanderson are selected, there are a few defensemen in contention to be the third one off the board.

Braden Schneider is projected as the No. 12 pick by Peters and the No. 19 selection by Kournianos in their latest mock drafts.

The 18-year-old has a strong physical frame at 6'2", and he has become more of an offensive asset for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League.

Schneider increased his assist total by 19 during a 42-point campaign over 60 contests.

His improved offensive capabilities make him one of the better two-way options at the position.

Winnipeg seems like the ideal spot for the third defenseman in the draft, and if they are impressed by Schneider's game, he could be the choice.

Prediction: No. 12 overall

Statistics obtained from EliteProspects.com

