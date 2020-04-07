NFL Planning Mock Draft Dry Run with All Teams to Prepare for Virtual Event

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the details on NFL Total Access:

Pelissero shared a league memo Tuesday that instructed teams to prepare for a draft in which they will work remotely away from their official facilities:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

