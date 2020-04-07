Nolan Arenado, Adam Ottavino, More Support MLB's Reported Arizona Plan

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

While Major League Baseball is pumping the brakes on any formal plan for the regular season to begin, players have begun speaking out in favor of the reported proposal that would sequester players in Arizona.

"If it's safe, I'm in," Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said, per Patrick Saunders the Denver Post. "I believe these ideas wouldn't be thrown around if it wasn't approved or [can't] be [approved]. I want to get back out there and play."

New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino shared a similar sentiment.

"I don't have any good insight, but I would be in the camp of supporting the idea," Ottavino said, per to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "I'm sure a lot would have to go right for it to actually happen, but I'm hoping it can work because I want to play."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.