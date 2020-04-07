Nolan Arenado, Adam Ottavino, More Support MLB's Reported Arizona Plan

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 11-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

While Major League Baseball is pumping the brakes on any formal plan for the regular season to begin, players have begun speaking out in favor of the reported proposal that would sequester players in Arizona.

"If it's safe, I'm in," Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said, per Patrick Saunders the Denver Post. "I believe these ideas wouldn't be thrown around if it wasn't approved or [can't] be [approved]. I want to get back out there and play."

New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino shared a similar sentiment. 

"I don't have any good insight, but I would be in the camp of supporting the idea," Ottavino said, per to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. "I'm sure a lot would have to go right for it to actually happen, but I'm hoping it can work because I want to play."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

