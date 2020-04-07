NHL Announces 3rd Avalanche Player Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A third player for the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NHL announced Tuesday the player is in self-isolation and hasn't had any contact with teammates or members of the coaching staff:

The Avs previously announced March 26 and March 28 that players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per TSN's Frank Seravalli, a total of eight players between the Avalanche and Ottawa Senators have tested positive for the virus. Those are the only known cases of the coronavirus in the NHL at this point.

There is no apparent connection between the Avs and Senators, who last played each other Feb. 6 in Ottawa.

Colorado's final game before the NHL suspended the season was a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at the Pepsi Center on March 11.