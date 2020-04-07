Oilers' Colby Cave Placed in Medically Induced Coma After Suffering Brain Bleed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 16: Colby Cave #12 of the Edmonton Oilers plays with the puck during the pre-game warm up prior to in NHL action against the Vancouver Canucks on January, 16, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Rich Lam/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers prospect Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team announced Tuesday. 

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the Oilers said.

The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Oilers this season and spent most of the year with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He had 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games for Bakersfield.

         

