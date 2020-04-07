Oilers' Colby Cave Placed in Medically Induced Coma After Suffering Brain Bleed

Rich Lam/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers prospect Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team announced Tuesday.

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the Oilers said.

The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Oilers this season and spent most of the year with their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He had 11 goals and 12 assists in 44 games for Bakersfield.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.