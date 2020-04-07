NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections with Trades for Top Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft trade market should be dictated by the quarterback needs of teams in the Top 10.

In recent years, we have seen deals with Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Mitchell Trubisky in mind.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may be the target for franchises looking to trade into the top three to avoid being beaten to the left-handed signal-caller.

There could also be a market for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who is viewed as a potential Top 10 pick at the position alongside Tagovailoa and LSU's Joe Burrow.

Once the quarterback drama subsides, a few franchises could trade up to take advantage of the loaded wide receiver class, which is headlined by the Alabama pair of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, as well as Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft with Trades

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (from Detroit): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Detroit Lions (from Miami): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Denver Broncos (from Jacksonville): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Denver): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

NFL Draft Trade Projections

Miami acquires No. 3 pick from Detroit

The Detroit Lions sit in the most advantageous position in the first round.

Matt Patricia's team could remain at No. 3 and select Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah to replace Darius Slay, or it could acquire more draft capital from a team desperate to add a quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins are an ideal trade partner since they hold an abundance of draft picks and could block a few teams from trading up to take Tagovailoa or Herbert.

In 2018, the New York Jets swapped first-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts and shipped a pair of second-round picks and a future second-round selection to pick Darnold at No. 3.

Miami could offer Detroit a similar package since it owns the No. 39 and No. 56 picks in the second round.

If the trade demands are higher, the Dolphins might be able to offer the No. 18 or No. 26 picks, which were acquired in deals with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

If the Lions ask for the pair of second-round picks, they would possess three selections in that round and two third-round picks.

Detroit could use its additional capital to trade back into the first round if it covets a prospect enough, or it may keep the selections in the second round to add talent to its roster overhaul.

Switching first-round spots with the Dolphins would allow the Lions to select Okudah or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

That decision would be dependent on what the New York Giants do at No. 4, but either way, the Lions would still get a premier defensive prospect.

Denver trades with Jacksonville for No. 9 pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have a decent amount of draft capital to work with if they want to leapfrog the other potential suitors for wide receivers.

Denver is in possession of a trio of third-round selections, as well as the No. 46 pick in the second round.

The AFC West side could take advantage of the Jacksonville Jaguars' rebuilding process and offer them more draft picks to their current haul that sits at 12.

In this projection, the Broncos would have their choice of Jeudy, Ruggs or Lamb at No. 9 to partner Courtland Sutton.

If that occurs, Denver would have two young receivers to combine with second-year quarterback Drew Lock and a stable of running backs with Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

Owning a large amount of offensive weapons would help the Broncos try to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it would put them in better position for an AFC wild-card berth.

If this were to happen, the wide receiver market would diminish a bit, but the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers would still be in position to take Lamb and Ruggs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could benefit from this situation since there would be a higher chance for one of the four top offensive tackles to be available at No. 14.

If Jacksonville lands at No. 15, it could bolster its secondary with Florida's C.J. Henderson and then target one of the second-tier offensive tackles at No. 20.

With the picks gained from Denver, the Jaguars could either package them in a deal to move up for a defensive prospect they prefer, or stock up on young players to compete for roster spots.

